Today's Paper | August 03, 2019

PM to discuss government's one-year performance in August 18 address to the nation

Sanaullah KhanAugust 03, 2019

All ministries have been asked to submit 5 key achievements of the past year for review. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will, on August 18, discuss the government's performance with the nation in a televised address.

The Prime Minister's Office has called for all ministries and divisions to share their five key achievements from the past one year.

According to the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran will review the performance of each individual ministry and assess their progress.

The federal government will also release a formal report of the ministries' progress. The provincial governments have also been asked to issue detailed reports of their performance of the past year.

The prime minister has repeatedly asked ministries, divisions and the cabinet to show ‘extraordinary performance’ to come up to his expectations and get out of the prevailing ‘extraordinary situation’ in the country.

“The circumstances are not normal. We are passing through an extraordinary situation and I expect all the ministers to show extraordinary performance,” a federal minister quoted Prime Minister Khan as saying while he reviewed his government's 100-day performance.

AHMED 40
Aug 03, 2019 02:34pm

Go visit any market place in Pakistan and you will know what your performance is

Recommend 0
EMA
Aug 03, 2019 02:37pm

PM IK you promised that your Govt. will be working on a " War Footing" ! Whilst it is appreciated there were lots of gaps & holes left by the previous fraudulent governments and uphill struggles lets see whats the progress thusfar?

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Aug 03, 2019 02:40pm

Get ready to listen another fairy tale from selected PM

Recommend 0
M. Abdul
Aug 03, 2019 02:42pm

I hope the administration shows the good sense to follow up with the reports submitted by the provinces, especially Sindh where the paper might show a different map from the ground reality. Provencial administration should be penalised for misdeclration and tried for criminal negligence where applicable... No wait do we do all of that in Pakistan yet?

Recommend 0
kaspar
Aug 03, 2019 02:45pm

The PM needs to fire all his ministers--the entire cabinet-- for non-performance during the first year! In Naya Pakistan, everything is the same; it is business as usual, with corruption in bureaucracy the same or on the increase, the plight of the poor getting worse, inflation on the rise, dollar price soaring upwards. Where is the performance?

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Hussain
Aug 03, 2019 02:54pm

Selected is being made to follow footsteps of Musharraf.he also used to conduct an identic self praise show

Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Aug 03, 2019 03:01pm

Ever since the new government came my salary value increased 50%, it still is increasing every month hope it will double by the year end. I work in Qatar and my mom and dad back home are very happy over Rupee devaluation, long live IK.

Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Aug 03, 2019 03:02pm

Whatever the narrative is; it’s the poor people of Pakistan who are even more poor after this one year. The narrative of corruption in the past must be replaced with the narrative of development. Moreover no more idealism please; your politics is marred with similar flaws; nepotism, u-turns, lies, blames, hate, abuse and media curbs; the Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 03, 2019 03:02pm

It's very poor.

Recommend 0
ibmsaeed
Aug 03, 2019 03:02pm

Please someone ask our dear prime minister to provide more information of what the government has done in their first year other then usual repeatedly telling the nation about previous governments. We are fed up with that.

Recommend 0
Adi
Aug 03, 2019 03:09pm

He should make the budget of a common man and then talk! All

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 03, 2019 03:11pm

He should tell to the nation that how many times inflation has been increased in mini-budgets, annual budget and after increase in petrol and petrolium products and where a common man of Pakistan is standing on August 14, 2019 according to PM’s information.

Recommend 0
Concerned
Aug 03, 2019 03:12pm

Another hollow speech for the poor and middle class facing inflation Why doesn’t he realize that he has only brought the situation to worsen in these 12 months He should resign

Recommend 0
Maud Asghar
Aug 03, 2019 03:14pm

The country needs the basic infra and economic structures for progress.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Aug 03, 2019 03:14pm

Summary of all U-turns.

Recommend 0
Abdul Zaheer
Aug 03, 2019 03:14pm

Good decession, ministries performance/progress should public for nation's informations every year.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 03, 2019 03:17pm

Apart from high inflation and rising prices of commodities in the country, great one year performance by the P.T.I. administration in Islamabad.

Recommend 0
Shehzad
Aug 03, 2019 03:18pm

I don't think that they would have achieved anything in this whole year. Press conferences and addresses are the only things they can do to make false claims.

Pakistan zindabad

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 03, 2019 03:19pm

All his addresses to the nation so far had been a primary school teacher's level outbursts against his only rival Nawaz Sharif. He has forgotten all those he claimed before elections that he has truck loads of evidences against them.

Recommend 0
Tzaman
Aug 03, 2019 03:21pm

Yes your government achieved a lot. 1. How to lose goodwill the quickest way? 2. How to humiliate? 3. Degenerated the body politics of my country? 4. How to lose after winning. 5. Embarrassed my country among the Nations of this world. I am ashamed I voted for you.

Recommend 0
SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Aug 03, 2019 03:23pm

Head Master has spoken for the Children to respond by August 18.

Recommend 0
Zaheer
Aug 03, 2019 03:31pm

Performance Inflation from 4% to 12%. Gdp growth from 5,8 %to 2.9% cut in budget on health and education. Slowing down of cpec projects. All those promises of bringing $ 200 billion back from overseas and a billion dollar a day money laundering turned out to be misrepresentation. More restrictions on Freedom of expression and less space for the other political parties. These are some of the achievements

Recommend 0
Vikas
Aug 03, 2019 03:31pm

The country is in good hands and is really progressing well. I say that because all of us see how great action has been taken to restore the economy and living standards of the people by NABbing so many opposition people and threats and putting them in jail. This is going to boost the economy so much that maybe Pakistan does not even require CPEC to become the richest and the most powerful nation on Earth. And honestly that is what PMIK believes because CPEC seems to have been forgotten quite rightly.

Recommend 0
aziz alam
Aug 03, 2019 03:33pm

Performance? What the heck is that !

Recommend 0
FN
Aug 03, 2019 03:35pm

He will tell pack of lies to the Nation. There have been loss of jobs, business and people's confidence .

Recommend 0
Rehan
Aug 03, 2019 03:45pm

what is there to say in this address. Sub hamara samne he ! Khan sold his sole and is trying to justify it.

Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 03, 2019 03:46pm

On 18th of August we are going to listen once again same old actionless lecture...that we are hearing from 2013 and same we are going to listen in next four years.

Recommend 0

