PM to discuss government's one-year performance in August 18 address to the nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan will, on August 18, discuss the government's performance with the nation in a televised address.

The Prime Minister's Office has called for all ministries and divisions to share their five key achievements from the past one year.

According to the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran will review the performance of each individual ministry and assess their progress.

The federal government will also release a formal report of the ministries' progress. The provincial governments have also been asked to issue detailed reports of their performance of the past year.

The prime minister has repeatedly asked ministries, divisions and the cabinet to show ‘extraordinary performance’ to come up to his expectations and get out of the prevailing ‘extraordinary situation’ in the country.

“The circumstances are not normal. We are passing through an extraordinary situation and I expect all the ministers to show extraordinary performance,” a federal minister quoted Prime Minister Khan as saying while he reviewed his government's 100-day performance.