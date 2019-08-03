DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Vote shows Senate has confidence in Sanjrani’s abilities: PM

PPI | APPUpdated August 03, 2019

Email

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanges views with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting at the PM Office on Friday.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanges views with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting at the PM Office on Friday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on emerging successful in the no-trust vote in the Senate and said the outcome of the exercise showed that members felt he had the ability required to run the house efficiently.

The prime minister met Mr Sanj­rani in the PM Office when the Senate chairman called on him. Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Senator Mohammad Ali Saif were present on the occasion.

The prime minister expressed the hope that Mr Sanjrani would run the upper house of parliament even more efficiently after having defeated the opposition’s move to unseat him.

Weighing in on the issue of the no-trust motion against the Senate chairman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the outcome of the vote had served to “bury the politics of those who wanted to run democracy as if it was a robot”.

In a tweet, she said the opposition parties should first promote democracy within their ranks. Threats hurled at respectable senators were highly condemnable.

She was of the opinion that casting vote “on the voice of one’s conscience” was real democracy.

In Naya Pakistan, she said, the people had rejected hereditary politics. By moving a no-confidence motion against Mr Sanjrani, the opposition had tried to harm the symbol of the federation for its political gains.

Meanwhile, the defence minister deplored a statement made by the joint opposition’s candidate for the office of Senate chairman, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, that a premier intelligence agency was involved in efforts to defeat the resolution against Mr Sanjrani.

Mr Khattak said that Mr Bizenjo’s statement was baseless and that instead of levelling unfounded allegations he should accept his defeat with grace.

Mr Bizenjo’s statement did not ref­lect “his political wisdom and maturity”, added the defence minister.

Meeting on tourism

Prime Minister Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation of flora and fauna of tourist spots while establishing tourism zones in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Tourism, the prime minister said that additional legislation to protect the natural beauty and environment of tourist spots should be formulated as soon as possible.

The meeting was also attended by special assistants to the PM Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Dr Awan and Yousuf Baig Mirza, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Minister Atif Khan, Cabinet Division Secretary Maroof Afzal, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Intikhab Alam and others.

The prime minister underscored the need for promoting the country’s tourist spots internationally, besides extending facilities of international standards to the tourists.

Mr Khan was apprised about the performance of the National Tourism Coordination Board and various working groups functioning under the board.

The prime minister was also briefed on the restructuring of the PTDC and was told that a national tourism strategy had been finalised.

The meeting also discussed the arrangements to be made for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims, particularly the schedule for their arrival for celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also called on Mr Khan and apprised him of the situation in his province, especially Karachi. He told the prime minister that efforts were being made to ease the problems being faced by the people due to improper drainage of rainwater.—APP/PPI

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mazhar
Aug 03, 2019 08:38am

Another U turn

Recommend 0
AM
Aug 03, 2019 08:45am

Selected PM has a sense of humor.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 03, 2019 08:49am

Yes, Mr. PM, the public watched the whole drama unfold before their open eyes. They are well aware about the antics applied and want an answer to the question about was it a correct move towards establishing a state like Medina?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 03, 2019

Senate drama

IT was a scene from a Byzantine drama, no less. As 64 senators stood up to show support for a no-confidence...
August 03, 2019

Protecting the poor

THE reality shaping up for the poor is a dire one. Inflation has hit double digits for the first time in almost six...
August 03, 2019

Waterborne diseases

DURING the monsoon season, although the weather turns pleasant, most people dread the approaching storm clouds as ...
Updated August 02, 2019

Kashmir mediation

New Delhi keeps turning a blind eye to the appalling human rights situation in the held valley.
August 02, 2019

Taxing doctors

THE latest move by the Federal Board of Revenue to demand more information from hospitals about the private practice...
August 02, 2019

A dam misstep

EVEN for a polarised society such as ours, the Kalabagh dam project is particularly divisive. Indeed, the very...