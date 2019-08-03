DAWN.COM

Accused in fake accounts case granted Rs20m plea bargain

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 03, 2019

Accountability judge excluded the name of Harish Ji from the list of the accused. — DawnNewsTV/File
Accountability judge excluded the name of Harish Ji from the list of the accused. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday approved a plea bargain between an accused in the fake bank accounts case and the anti-graft watchdog.

Accountability judge excluded the name of Harish Ji from the list of the accused.

The National Accountability Bureau informed the accountability court that NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had accepted the application filed by Mr Harish in which he had consented to pay Rs20.03 million under the plea bargain.

The court inquired from the accused whether he is making the payment of his own free will. The accused replied in the affirmative.

“Do you know you cannot contest elections for 10 years [if you enter the bargain]?” asked the judge.

“I am not planning to contest the elections,” Mr Harish replied.

Subsequently, the court approved the application filed by NAB seeking deletion of Mr Harish’s name from the list of the accused persons.

NAB has claimed that M/s Harish and Company was awarded a contract for water supply from the Sindh Special Initiative Department but it failed to complete the project, and the funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2019

Comments (2)

Abdulmalick Ismail
Aug 03, 2019 08:45am

Ok

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 03, 2019 08:56am

Wish he invested the money correctly so as to save a fortune for himself and his family after making payments for the plea bargained amount and the amount to get the approval for the process to be accepted by the authorities concerned.

Recommend 0

