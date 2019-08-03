DAWN.COM

India’s warning to tourists sparks tensions in occupied Kashmir

AFPUpdated August 03, 2019

Media reports say 25,000 military reinforcements have been sent to the Himalayan region. — AFP/File
SRINAGAR: Indian authorities on Friday told tourists to leave Kashmir because of “terror threats”, as media reports said 25,000 military reinforcements have been sent to the Himalayan region.

The extra troops and other security measures, including a call to stockpile food and fuel, have shaken up the disputed region.

Long lines of cars formed outside petrol stations while residents queued at food stores and bank cash machines to get emergency supplies.

The Jammu and Kashmir state government said that because of “intelligence inputs of terror threats” against a huge Hindu pilgrimage and “the prevailing security situation”, pilgrims and tourists should leave “immediately”.

Residents and politicians fear the Indian government may be planning to scrap special job and property rights for Kashmiris

The Indian government has admitted that 10,000 extra troops had been sent to India-held Kashmir a week ago. Media reports on Friday said the deployment of 25,000 more troops in the area had been ordered.

However, Kashmir’s police chief Dilbagh Singh called the new figure “exaggerated”.

Uprising fears

As tensions build, near-daily clashes between Indian forces and pro-freedom fighters in Kashmir and with Pakistan forces across the border go on.

Two fighters accused of staging attacks on Indian government forces were killed recently in a gun battle, according to police.

Residents and Kashmiri politicians fear that security is a preliminary smokescreen before the Hindu nationalist government carries out a threat to scrap special job and property rights for Kashmiris.

Political leaders in the disputed territory have warned that cancelling the constitutionally guaranteed rights could spark unrest.

To add to public nerves, a police order to gather details on every mosque and its leaders was leaked on social media this week.

A top police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said officers have been “advised” to send their families to safe places and build up food reserves.

Many owners of petrol stations said officials also asked them to keep vehicle fuel stocks at full capacity.

“It’s part of a constantly changing security plan to counter a possible public uprising,” the police official added.

A statement by Jammu and Kashmir state’s governor Satya Pal Malik that “everything is normal” in the region has not convinced the public.

“The anxiety among Kashmiris is real as this government has not hidden its intentions,” said Noor Ahmad Baba, a political commentator and politics professor at the University of Kashmir.

Article 35A of the constitution that prevents Indians from outside the territory buying land or claiming government jobs in Kashmir has long been targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The article has been challenged in the Supreme Court by right-wing Hindu groups and Modi’s Hindu nationalist party has promised to repeal it even without court backing.

Kashmir has surged back into the spotlight since a deadly militant attack on an Indian convoy in February sparked cross-border air attacks by the nuclear-armed rivals.

US President Donald Trump angered India last month when he said that Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

Trump reaffirmed an offer to mediate on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2019

AMBIKAPATHI
Aug 03, 2019 11:38am

The dispute of Kashmir issue on ending stage.Kashmir going to be divided in to three , a welcome and a clever move by India. 1.Jammu - State 2.Ladkh - Union Territory 3.Kashmir - Union Territory

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Aug 03, 2019 11:39am

Military power is not solution. if you increase the military strength people are more reactive and retaliate against the govt. soldiers are fate up of that situation and ultimately kill himself. India is better to discuss that issue in dialogue and better to save their soldiers lives.

Recommend 0
AMBIKAPATHI
Aug 03, 2019 11:40am

This time , Prime Minister Independence Day speech may be from Srinagar.

Recommend 0
Umair
Aug 03, 2019 11:41am

IOK Kashmir is being hammered and the International Community is just sitting back

Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 03, 2019 11:43am

Looks like Modi sarkar is planning a false flag terror incident which will provide the excuse for starting a new wave of oppression in the valley. Stay tuned for an explosion.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 03, 2019 11:45am

Indians have been doing the war dance long enough. You want this war to derail the khalistan referendum next year and hope to capture Azad Kashmir. You start this war but we will finish it and bring down this hate filled Hindu government for good.

Recommend 0
MRahul
Aug 03, 2019 11:46am

India is planning to do something big, beware Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Original Zak brand
Aug 03, 2019 11:46am

Time has come to give Kashmir to India. We should leave our demand.

Recommend 0
vicky
Aug 03, 2019 11:55am

Some thing big is going to happen............

Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 03, 2019 11:55am

Modi will solve Kashmir issue unilterally. No Trumps or Drums needed.

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Aug 03, 2019 12:07pm

This is going to get ugly for Indian troops. Just watch.

Recommend 0
Hajira Aslam
Aug 03, 2019 12:11pm

Kashmiri people is frustrating with Indian security forces.Indian forces must stop killing innocent masses,otherwise,Kashmiri fighters will protect their rights at any cost.

Recommend 0
Radical
Aug 03, 2019 12:19pm

They want it to happen soon. Any spark from other side can trigger it.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Aug 03, 2019 12:21pm

Modi is very-very close to resolving the Kashmir issue. Good news is round the corner. Congratulations in advance.

Recommend 0
Anwar Hatela
Aug 03, 2019 12:22pm

Long overdue. Appeasement of Kashmiris never works.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Aug 03, 2019 01:05pm

Something great is going to happen. There will be a peace forever in the region

Recommend 0
Jersey Guy
Aug 03, 2019 01:13pm

Modi knows if he can’t resolve Kashmir for good in his second term then he is gone and so will BJP. Modi’s legacy will be united India

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 03, 2019 01:14pm

@AMBIKAPATHI, nothing can violate UN resolution. Final verdict will be Kashmiri people and UN. Ladakh will join Pakistan. No one like Indian union.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 03, 2019 01:14pm

@AMBIKAPATHI, Modi too scared to come to free kashmir

Recommend 0
Chinese
Aug 03, 2019 01:19pm

According to Pakistan, there are already millions of troops in Kashmir. What difference would another few thousand make?

Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 03, 2019 01:20pm

Of course Kashmiris wanted to and still want to join Pakistan: their mother country. Azad-Kashmir is peaceful and beautiful while Kashmir under Indian military is not. Hindus should be happy over the big country they got for them selves and leave Muslim lands.

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Aug 03, 2019 01:22pm

Looks like India is going to try something that it won't be able to pull off and may hurt itself badly in the process.

Recommend 0
arti
Aug 03, 2019 01:38pm

@Ahmed, come, we are waiting.

Recommend 0
Mazhar yasin
Aug 03, 2019 01:39pm

Go India Go back

Recommend 0
malik
Aug 03, 2019 01:51pm

if a hundred people stand with a statement in comparison to one true statement. That endorsement will not turn a wrong statement into right. Indian share weight in media will not fool anyone.

Recommend 0
Don
Aug 03, 2019 01:58pm

@hamid shafiq, We don’t want any discussion. You keep doing what you do, we are going to do what we think is best. Nothing can stop us.

Recommend 0
AZAZ AHMAD
Aug 03, 2019 01:59pm

Panic has gripped the Indian ever since Trump disclosed the mediation on Kashmir between India and Pakistan on the behest of Modi. Now a malicious and orchestrated terror plot is being brewn by India to divert the attention of the world and to malign Pakistan yet agin. These cheap antics have had enough and whole world know your real face.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 03, 2019 02:04pm

@Original Zak brand, See harmony and peace in Azad Kashmir and see blood, death destruction in Indian occupied Kashmir, IOK.

So IOK want their nation to be with AJK. It's natural.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 03, 2019 02:05pm

@Akram, And this time the US is watching.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 03, 2019 02:05pm

@Ahmed, well said.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 03, 2019 02:07pm

@Hindustani, We share your joy, because Modi already asked Trump to mediate. IOK will be free by agreement in 10 years time with kashmiri open borders in between.

Recommend 0
Atul Chaudhary
Aug 03, 2019 02:09pm

Pakistan had the potential of becoming a great nation but it failed miserably. I believe people of Pakistan are great and can achieve anything but for that the country first needs to introspect and fix their priorities.

If Kashmir is the priority Pakistan will not achieve anything but huge debts, poverty, inflation like you have currently. Only when the people are put as first priority and the right policies are formulated progress can be achieved.

All across the world Pakistan is considered as a terror hub, Pakistani people are subjected to undue scrutiny and humiliation. This image can be shed only if your government will stop supporting terrorism. Remember there is no such thing as good terrorism or bad terrorism.

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Aug 03, 2019 02:10pm

Rumours are 1) Trification of JK state into Jammu, Kashmir and Ladhakh 2) Abolition of special provisions like 35a and 370 of constitution 3) Special plebiscite in state to decide total merger with India. 4) to prevent a planned major armed revolt like muktivahini . Time will only tell which one comes true.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 03, 2019 02:13pm

Let's see what Pakistan is going to do.

Recommend 0
Anil
Aug 03, 2019 02:16pm

@Ahmed, please make sure you have food to feed your family. Then talk about bringing down foreign governments.

Recommend 0
the indian
Aug 03, 2019 02:18pm

My best wishes to Indian army and indian government to bring this issue resolved.

Recommend 0
Indian
Aug 03, 2019 02:20pm

Love Modi for his decision ability.

Recommend 0
Baqir
Aug 03, 2019 02:22pm

@Hindustani, resolving with force? Dude you are out of your mind. America thought it would solve syria, afghanistan, iraq and look what happened there. Trust me the only way is to sit and talk. We have been fighting because of this issue while we could have been like america and canada.

Recommend 0
Mahesh Vyas
Aug 03, 2019 02:41pm

@Ahmed, no harm in day dreaming.

Recommend 0
joe
Aug 03, 2019 02:46pm

Article 35A of the constitution that prevents Indians from outside the territory buying land or claiming government jobs in Kashmir has long been targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Is it wrong?A Kashmiri can buy land anywhere in India,he/she can work anywhere in India ,he can do any business anywhere in India.Why this right given to them if other Indians are deprived of them in Kashmir. Worst part is if a Kashmiri male marries a out sider he retains all is rights as Kashmiri ,but if a Kashmiri girl married anyone from outside Kashmir ,she looses all her rights to properties in valley.

Recommend 0
Jercle
Aug 03, 2019 02:50pm

Indians from other states cannot buy property in Kashmir????? Ridiculous!

Recommend 0
Hirjim
Aug 03, 2019 02:53pm

pakistan should keep safe distance

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Aug 03, 2019 03:12pm

Time to treat Kashmir equally. No discrimination either positive or negative. Indians from other parts should have rights like Kashmiris to settle, buy land, do business in Kashmir.

Only way for integration and prosperity of Kashmir

Recommend 0
Tzaman
Aug 03, 2019 03:24pm

This Kashmir imbroglio must end. All the Kashmiri leaders are just becoming super rich on both sides of the border, and poor Kashmiris are getting killed or maimed. Enough of politics by both the countries.

Recommend 0
John
Aug 03, 2019 03:24pm

Endgame

Recommend 0
India_Eastern
Aug 03, 2019 03:25pm

@Zak, you dream a lot

Recommend 0
John
Aug 03, 2019 03:26pm

@Akram, not an oppression it's war

Recommend 0
Amit
Aug 03, 2019 03:28pm

Something going to happen very quickly Modi government is very egar to solve Kashmir issue very quickly unilaterally. Forgot about UN resolutions now blood bath is in waiting. Hopes peace prevails after that. Bleeding everyday is better than have full solutions if blood bath required for peace than lets b happen one and final time.

Recommend 0
Skuhu
Aug 03, 2019 03:41pm

@Ahmed, why bother about India brother! Double digit inflation should be the main worry!

Recommend 0
Samir
Aug 03, 2019 03:41pm

@Ahmed, which bollywood movie is this?

Recommend 0
Original Zak brand
Aug 03, 2019 03:45pm

@Zak, In 1972 we signed Shimla agreement in return of our POW so we can't actually go to UN as we agreed for bilateral resolution of issues. Please do Google.

Recommend 0
Samir
Aug 03, 2019 03:47pm

@desi dimag, it's doing what since independence.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan the Afghan
Aug 03, 2019 03:48pm

Trump and his administration unable to directly engage and mediate between Ghazi's government and taliban without seeking Pakistan military's mediation how on earth does he think he can mediate between two enemies for the past 70 years?

Recommend 0
Samir
Aug 03, 2019 03:48pm

@Zak, as if India cares of US.

Recommend 0
Rational
Aug 03, 2019 03:50pm

@Umair, hammered how? There is a consolidation happening, but its not brutal, its a rough ride, they need to sit it out for now before the govt comes clear about their plan.

Recommend 0
Rational
Aug 03, 2019 03:51pm

@hamid shafiq, you do know that this has been tried out in the past? Ask your masters why it was not successful? Or let me say that every time there is a forward step, there is an attach in India, taking this forward step backwards, probably by two steps this time.

Recommend 0
Byju
Aug 03, 2019 03:52pm

@Zak,
You are stupid enough to believe Trump?

Recommend 0
Byju
Aug 03, 2019 03:53pm

@Jercle,

That's the reality.

Recommend 0
Grown up
Aug 03, 2019 04:03pm

Kashmir issue will be fixed.

Recommend 0

