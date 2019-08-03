Deaths caused by electrocution: KE told to identify ‘negligent’ officials

KARACHI: The city administration on Friday asked the K-Electric to identify the negligent officials behind the incidence of electrocution during the spell of monsoon rains earlier this week, warning that the top management of the power utility might be booked in cases in this regard.

Sources said that Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani held a meeting with officials of the power utility and others and expressed grave displeasure and concern over the performance and working of the KE that led to the killing of around 20 people in the metropolis.

The city administration had taken strict notice of incidence of electrocution during the two days of rains and asked the KE and others to attend a high-level meeting to discuss preventive measures.

The power utility is also asked to revamp its distribution system to avoid such tragedies

Representatives of the power utility, electrical inspector of the provincial government, managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, representative of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and provincial energy secretary attended the meeting.

The sources said that the commissioner asked the KE to revamp its distribution system to avoid recurrence of loss of human lives in future.

They said that the commissioner on behalf of the Sindh chief minister had shown his stern displeasure over such tragic loss of precious lives and performance/working of the KE during monsoon rains.

Officials said that the power utility was asked to identify the negligent officials within 48 hours as the city administration had to face the federal and provincial governments’ queries and was waiting to ascertain the facts and reasons behind this unfortunate happening.

They said that KE authorities were directed to send the details of every case of electrocution during rains to the commissioner office within 48 hours.

The sources said that the commissioner asked the power utility to improve and upgrade its system and operations to avert such incidents in future.

They said that KE was also asked to pay full compensation to the families of the victims immediately.

‘Electrocution due to kundas’

The sources said that the KE representative told the meeting that the kundas [illegal hook] connections were one of the main reasons behind the incidents of electrocution.

They said that the power utility was told to get their wires properly insulated.

The sources said that Nepra representative told the meeting that the power utility had already been asked to submit a detailed report in this regard and a team from Islamabad was to arrive in the city to fix the responsibility with facts and figures.

They said that the KE would submit its report to Nepra within two weeks. Besides, the sources said, the power utility was also asked to improve their safety and precautionary measures manual.

The sources said that the representative of the provincial energy department also informed the meeting that the electric inspectors had to visit KE as a mandatory requirement.

They said that he was of the view that the provincial energy department’s official might be included in the course of inquiry so that specific responsibility could be established.

The meeting was also informed that only one FIR of an electrocution incident was registered at the Paposh Nagar police station, while the remaining cases were reported in the station diaries of the police stations concerned.

The sources said that the KE authorities also expressed their sorrow and concern over the incidents and assured the city administration of due action against the officials found responsible.

They also sought provincial governments’ assistance and support to further improve and upgrade their distribution system.

The sources said that the commissioner also asked the KE authorities about the recent power breakdowns that piled miseries on people.

They said that he asked the power utility to take appropriate actions to provide utmost relief to people by utilising modern technology.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2019