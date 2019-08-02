Income tax filing deadline for FY2018 extended to August 9

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday notified a week-long extension in the filing of income tax returns for the financial year 2017-18.

Previously, the last date to file the statement was today (August 2). With the extension, the facility will be available for filers to avail until August 9.

"The Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to further extend the date of filing of income tax returns/statements for the tax year 2018 for individuals/AoP (Association of Persons) and companies upto 9th August, 2019," read a notification issued by the revenue collection body.

The government has already extended the last date several times since August last year for filing of tax returns of FY2018.

So far, 2.1 million people have filed their tax returns, which is the highest in the FBR’s history. FBR has projected a target to enhance these returns numbers to 4m for the tax year 2019.