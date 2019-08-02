DAWN.COM

August 02, 2019

Lahore man arrested for indecent exposure, harassment

Imran GabolAugust 02, 2019

Lahore police on Friday arrested a man suspected of publicly harassing a woman in the city. — AFP/File
Lahore police on Friday arrested a man suspected of exposing himself and harassing women in the city.

According to a handout from the police, a woman had uploaded a video on Twitter of a young man exposing himself while travelling on a motorcycle. She had further alleged that he was a routine offender and demanded that police take action against the suspect.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) BA Nasir subsequently directed Saddar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ahsan Saifullah to take up the matter himself. Through the identification of his motorcycle number, the SP was able to arrest the suspect.

A case was registered against him under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs in public) and 268 (public nuisance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

CCPO Nasir appreciated the prompt action of the Saddar division and emphasised greater social engagement on incidents related to sexual harassment.

"Harassing women is unfortunate. All walks of life should come forward to root out this emerging evil social practice," he said.

On Saturday, a similar incident had been reported from the city. A man had been arrested for chasing a group of girls and sexually harassing them after a social media user described the ordeal she and her friends went through in a series of tweets.

Violence against women
Pakistan

