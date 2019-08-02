DAWN.COM

August 02, 2019

India's troop buildup triggers panic among residents in occupied Kashmir

AP | Dawn.comAugust 02, 2019

Indian paramilitary troopers stand next to shuttered stores in Srinagar on August 2. — AFP
An Indian soldier was killed on Friday during a gunbattle with Kashmiri fighters amid panic among residents over reports of India's deployment of thousands of more soldiers to the disputed region.

Police say fighting erupted on Friday after police and soldiers cordoned off a village in the southern Shopian area in occupied Kashmir on a tip that Kashmiri fighters were hiding there.

As the news of the fighting spread, anti-India protests and clashes broke out in solidarity with the Kashmiri fighters.

Panic has gripped occupied Kashmir since last week after India announced deploying at least 10,000 more soldiers to one of the world's highest militarised areas.

The troop build-up has sparked fears in occupied Kashmir that New Delhi is planning to scrap an Indian constitutional provision that disallows Indians to buy land in the Muslim-majority region.

Kashmir Unrest
World

narendranath paul
Aug 02, 2019 12:41pm

Tightening grip for revolution.

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 02, 2019 12:52pm

India is taking back all of Kashmir

Recommend 0
A Civilian
Aug 02, 2019 12:53pm

The same happening here in our Northwazirastaan.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 02, 2019 12:57pm

Indian terrorist soldiers have no shame.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Aug 02, 2019 01:29pm

Something Historic is about to happen

Recommend 0
Kamal
Aug 02, 2019 01:34pm

Something good going happen. Brave decision pays off.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 02, 2019 01:39pm

Better Modi agree to solve the Kashmir problem and accept Trump's help otherwise India will lose the whole Kashmir. Kashmiris are fighting for their homeland since 1947. They will keep on fighting till they get their homeland.

Recommend 0
Manjit
Aug 02, 2019 01:49pm

@Saif Zulfiqar, carry on.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Aug 02, 2019 01:59pm

Eagerly waiting for PM's address on 15 Aug

Recommend 0

The IMF decision

The IMF decision

The prime minister took arguably the most difficult decision of his career.

Editorial

Updated August 02, 2019

Kashmir mediation

New Delhi keeps turning a blind eye to the appalling human rights situation in the held valley.
August 02, 2019

Taxing doctors

THE latest move by the Federal Board of Revenue to demand more information from hospitals about the private practice...
August 02, 2019

A dam misstep

EVEN for a polarised society such as ours, the Kalabagh dam project is particularly divisive. Indeed, the very...
August 01, 2019

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan

FIGURES published in a UN report released on Tuesday depict a grim picture of civilians in Afghanistan. While the...
Updated August 01, 2019

Minority question

The PTI government has indeed taken some positive steps with regards to minorities.
August 01, 2019

Rawalpindi crash

TUESDAY’S crash of an army plane in Rawalpindi has cast a pall over the nation. At least 18 people were reported ...