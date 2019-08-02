DAWN.COM

Hasil Bizenjo's remarks implicating ISI chief 'unfounded', says DG ISPR

Dawn.comAugust 02, 2019

"Tendency to bring democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy," says DG ISPR Maj Gen Ghafoor. — APP/File
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday denounced claims made by Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo who said Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's "people" were behind the opposition's failure in the Senate's no confidence vote against Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a tweet posted on Maj Gen Ghafoor's official Twitter account early today, the ISPR chief said that Bizenjo's remarks were "unfounded" and did not "serve democracy".

"Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded. The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy," Maj-Gen Ghafoor said.

The joint opposition had last month submitted a no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sanjrani and had named Bizenjo as its candidate for the position.

The resolution was tabled yesterday by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq and was comfortably passed by opposition senators, with 64 voting in its favour. But the opposition suffered a shock defeat when it fell three votes short to dismiss the Senate chairman. Needing only 53 of the 64 senators' votes to send Sanjrani packing, the opposition fell three short when the result of the secret ballot was announced.

After the vote, as Bizenjo was walking out of the Senate building, a journalist asked if the senator knew the 14 turncoats who had voted against their party's stated stance.

Bizenjo responded: "These are Gen Faiz's people. You know Gen Faiz, the ISI chief, [they] were his people."

Abid
Aug 02, 2019 08:10am

Our Military is number one in Asia, that is the only reason we are surviving today, please do not damage their reputation

Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 02, 2019 08:23am

But He (HB) has declared himself successful even before the voting, then on what basis if he really knew that opposition in senate will be fail. What a shameful remark given by him.That clealrly proves the ploticians just want their personal benefits to be achieved and not the progress of the country and the welfare of the poor people. Look at the Karachi and Balauchistan condition and they are busy just in useless things.

Recommend 0
AW
Aug 02, 2019 08:28am

Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo‘s remarks are regrettable and must be condemned forcefully by all segments of the society. It is the 14 senators who ditched the opposition, so what does it have to do with the army? Making such statements without evidence and maligning an institution is highly irresponsible. Now, I am glad that he was defeated. How could a irresponsible person like him be the senate chairman?

Recommend 0
Salman Syed
Aug 02, 2019 08:35am

ISI is not involved here,

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 02, 2019 08:42am

We do believe in democracy But cannot allow these so called politicians blame our military personnel or military organizations for their own failures. Our defense branches are the only institutions that we believe in. Respectfully

Recommend 0
Sheikh
Aug 02, 2019 08:44am

If Bizenjo believes they are ISI’s people then why was he so confident yesterday?

Recommend 0
Mazhar
Aug 02, 2019 08:44am

Shameful, very disturbing.

Recommend 0
A Khan
Aug 02, 2019 08:45am

How pathetic can the opposition get....when all else fails and your own incompetence gets exposed, blame the 'hidden hand'

Recommend 0
Habib
Aug 02, 2019 08:46am

These looters will never accept their defeat . They should ashamed.

Recommend 0
Suraj Singh
Aug 02, 2019 09:23am

What a joke this senator is

Recommend 0

