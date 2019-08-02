DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 02, 2019

FIA arrests Indian national with fake documents in Gujranwala

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated August 02, 2019

Man has been living in Gujranwala for past 10 years, says FIA official. — AFP/File
GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claims to have arrested an Indian national who had been living in Gujranwala on fake passport and documents for the last 10 years.

The agency also registered a case against the citizen who gave him shelter.

FIA Deputy Director Amir Nawaz told Dawn that Panjam Tiwari had gone to Dubai for work in 2009 and met Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala. They became business partners in Dubai and after some time, Kamran brought Panjam back to Pakistan on fake passport. The Indian national tied the knot with Kamran’s sister Rukhsana and embraced Islam, changing his name as Bilal.

He also made fake documents (birth certificate, CNIC, marriage deed etc) and started living in Pakistan, said Nawaz.

FIA Assistant Director Ahmer Sandhu, along with Inspector Naveed Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Shahzaib, raided a house at Mominabad and arrested Panjam. They registered a case against him as well as Kamran.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2019

Comments (8)

Asad Gillani
Aug 02, 2019 10:19am

I want to read more on this news kindly keep it updated. This is quite astonishing to see someone trust so blindly.

balakrishnan
Aug 02, 2019 10:30am

Mr. Panjam found it is a peaceful and beautiful country for living. It is better to verify and give him citizenship considering his love for the country.

Farhan
Aug 02, 2019 10:36am

He has fake documents, kalboshan yadhav had fake passport. Hmmm does anyone see any similarities?

Adnan
Aug 02, 2019 10:43am

Now Indians will come up with a fake story of innocence for this guy e.g. he is not Indian, he is Indian but went to Pakistan because he fell in love with a woman, he is Indian but went to Pakistan to look after a relative....

Bilal
Aug 02, 2019 10:47am

Another Kulbushan nabbed

IKMKB
Aug 02, 2019 11:01am

Spy network being busted. Another Kulbhushan in making.

Ahmad
Aug 02, 2019 11:03am

Should be treated as a humanitarian case. People, not borders, are real.

Murlidhar
Aug 02, 2019 11:07am

Now please dont make him a spy.

