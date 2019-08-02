FIA arrests Indian national with fake documents in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claims to have arrested an Indian national who had been living in Gujranwala on fake passport and documents for the last 10 years.

The agency also registered a case against the citizen who gave him shelter.

FIA Deputy Director Amir Nawaz told Dawn that Panjam Tiwari had gone to Dubai for work in 2009 and met Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala. They became business partners in Dubai and after some time, Kamran brought Panjam back to Pakistan on fake passport. The Indian national tied the knot with Kamran’s sister Rukhsana and embraced Islam, changing his name as Bilal.

He also made fake documents (birth certificate, CNIC, marriage deed etc) and started living in Pakistan, said Nawaz.

FIA Assistant Director Ahmer Sandhu, along with Inspector Naveed Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Shahzaib, raided a house at Mominabad and arrested Panjam. They registered a case against him as well as Kamran.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2019