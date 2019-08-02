KE to face FIRs if negligence proved in electrocution cases, says police chief

KARACHI: City police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said that FIRs would be registered against K-Electric over recent deaths of people due to electrocution cases in the city if negligence was proved on the part of the power utility.

Around 20 people, including children, died of electric shocks over the past three days due to moderate rains in the city.

Talking to media after attending a meeting of a standing committee at the Sindh Assembly building, Mr Memon said that participants in the meeting exchanged views about lodging FIRs against the power utility over deaths of people because of electric shocks during recent rains in Karachi.

Businessmen express concern over street crimes

“If there is negligence, the cases will be lodged,” vowed the city police chief.

He claimed that so far no complaint had been received that the police were not lodging the cases.

“Heirs of the victims may lodge cases if they want to do so,” said the senior officer.

Karachi’s top cop added that deaths because of electrocution were a “technical issue” and if criminal negligence was proved, the police would take action.

Concern over street crimes

Separately, Mr Memon along with other senior officers attended a meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at its office as a chief guest.

The businessmen presented their problems and made suggestions in this connection.

The traders expressed their concerns over rising street crimes and urged the city police chief to end “small cattle markets” set up everywhere in the metropolis.

The businessmen offered their cooperation for welfare of the policemen.

Addressing the participants, the city police chief said that reforms were being introduced to improve law and order situation in the city and protect life and property of citizens.

“Thana culture would be changed,” declared Mr Memon. “SHOs would be selected on merit through a committee concerned without any political consideration.”

Model police stations are being set up, where “people-friendly officers” will be appointed who will address the people’s grievances in “friendly atmosphere” and FIRs will be lodged on complaints immediately, he added.

Under this project, SHOs will be given monthly allowance while accountants are being appointed at police stations for record-keeping.

Besides, important steps are being taken for welfare of policemen. The police chief assured the businessmen of resolution of their problems on urgent basis.

Man shot dead in Orangi

A 40-year-old man was gunned down in Orangi Town on Thursday, said police.

They added that Hakim Ali was shot at and wounded critically by unidentified suspects in Sector-12 near Chamcha Hotel.

He sustained critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The victim was a labourer. The police suspected some personal enmity behind the murder.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2019