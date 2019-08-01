'Will not let puppet govt off the hook,' says Bilawal after opposition's move to oust Sanjrani thwarted
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday vowed to take action against opposition senators who defied party policy and voted against a no-confidence motion that was moved by the opposition against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
"We will look into our party to see which of [our members] came under pressure or sold their conscience," a visibly angry Bilawal told reporters.
"Some petty senators stabbed their parties in the back, we will take them to task," he said.
The PPP chairperson was speaking to the media after a meeting with opposition leaders that was held hours after Sanjrani shockingly survived a no-confidence motion even though government senators did not have a majority. Mere hours before the final result, the resolution to move a no-confidence vote against Sanjrani had been passed comfortably by opposition senators, with 64 voting in its favour.
Needing only 53 of the 64 senators' votes to send Sanjrani packing, the opposition instead fell three short when the results of the secret ballot were announced.
Bilawal, in his press talk, was flanked by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq among others.
He said that though its no-confidence motion had been thwarted in the Senate, the joint opposition will "not let the puppet government off the hook".
"They (government) should not think that we, the joint opposition will let them off the hook ... We are calling an All Parties Conference, we will fight this battle in the Senate, we will introduce reforms to ensure transparent Senate elections, we will look at the Rules and we will oppose this Senate chairman," Bilawal said.
"If this puppet government thinks it can establish its rule by rigging and stealing, that would not be the case."
He further said that the opposition had "won even in defeat because we exposed these puppet senators and Senate chairman".
Bilawal also lauded Senator Hasil Bizenjo — who had been named by the joint opposition as a candidate for Senate chairman's position — for "fighting the way he did".
PML-N President Sharif also addressed the press and said that the joint opposition will work to "identify those who sold their conscience". He said that the opposition will lay out a roadmap after an all-party conference.
It is pertinent to mention that PPP was one of the major supporters of Sanjrani's election as Senate chairman during the upper house's polls that were held last year. Many observers credited PPP co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for playing a role in Sanjrani's victory.
