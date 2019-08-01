DAWN.COM

'Big blow for the opposition': Journalists, politicos react to Sanjrani's shock victory in no-trust vote

Dawn.comUpdated August 01, 2019

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the luncheon hosted by him for opposition senators on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell
Analysts and journalists on Thursday reacted with surprise to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's shock survival of the no-confidence motion against him, terming it an "upset" for the opposition that had been confident of a victory, and a win for the PTI-led government and its allies.

The opposition has a total of 67 members in the Senate. From the 64 opposition senators who partook in the no-trust vote, the opposition only needed 53 senators' votes to send Sanjrani packing. Instead, the opposition fell three short when the results of the secret ballot were announced.

The final vote count was 50 votes in favour of the motion, five votes rejected, and 45 cast against. Having falling short of a simple majority of the house, the motion was dismissed.

"Hugely embarrassing loss for the combined opposition as they fail to oust the Chairman Senate despite a clear majority in the house," tweeted journalist Gibran Peshimam.

He said Sanjrani surviving the no-confidence motion, the first such move against a Senate chairman in Pakistan's history, was a "big win for the government, which was confident from the moment this move surfaced."

Ali Salman Alvi, a columnist and broadcast journalist, termed the development a "big blow for the opposition".

"It's a huge upset from the upper house! #Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survives no-confidence motion," he said in a tweet.

Dawn journalist Atika Rehman observed on Twitter that the motion to remove Sanjrani was the joint opposition parties’ "first tangible move" against the PTI government, in which they failed.

"What’s next? And will it stick?" she wrote.

Saying the defeat was "huge and embarrassing" for the opposition, Journalist Hasan Zaidi noted with irony that while 67 of the opposition senators had turned up for a dinner ahead of the no-confidence vote, "only 50 voted" in support of the motion.

Encapsulating the surprising result of the vote, DawnNewsTV host Zarrar Khuhro tweeted: "And such are the rules of the game #senate."

There was celebration in the government camp while allegations of foul play emerged from the opposition side.

"Mubarak Sadiq Sanjrani. Mubarak Pakistan," tweeted PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also congratulated Sanjrani, noting that the resolution for his removal had been "defeated by a big margin!".

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, arguably one of the most vocal figures in the opposition, termed the failure of the no-trust motion a "broad daylight robbery".

"The ones with 65 votes (the opposition) lost. The ones with 36 votes won. Pakistanis, do you understand the 2018 election now?" she tweeted.

"The game of breaking a few votes through threats is not something to be proud of, it is a shameful act which cannot succeed every time. Democratic forces should snatch their right without any fear," Maryam said in another tweet.

"Forgery has to be erased one day," she added, suggesting that a fresh no-confidence motion should be introduced to de-seat Sanjrani.

Saeed zafar
Aug 01, 2019 06:30pm

Good news. Shame opposition

Recommend 0
haris
Aug 01, 2019 06:41pm

Major blow for Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz in particular. This is what happen when you follow a short-cut to score points. Hasil Bizenjo, sorry but you should now resign and enjoy your retirement years in peace.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Aug 01, 2019 06:50pm

Whole system is rigged. Oposition should just go home and collect their pay once a month.

Recommend 0
Expat_Pakistani
Aug 01, 2019 07:15pm

Unfortunately, Maryam has un-treatable learning disability. With this birth defect, she is unable to Impersonate any successful female leader around the globe.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Aug 01, 2019 07:32pm

Dear Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif! I am not sure if the present win for the Senate Chairmanship by the government was a "broad daylight robbery". However, I do understand that hypocrisy is steeped in the Pakistani political culture. I hope that the senators who came to have dinner with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and yet voted for the government enjoyed their food.

Recommend 0
VR
Aug 01, 2019 07:33pm

Maryam seems to have such a narrow field of vision that she seems incapable of looking at anything but from her personal perspective. She asks the Pakistani nation to look at 2018 elections in view of senate defeat today (despite an opposition majority), completely ignoring the fact that some of those opposition senators may not have been happy with this move. To Maryam, this situation is nothing but 2+2=4. Well, Maryam should also tell the Pakistani nation how her family managed to increase their assets by 50 to 100 FOLD whilst in power, while the rest of Pakistan was only growing at a meagre 2-5%. When it comes to this, Maryam has no problem in accepting 2+2=22.

Recommend 0

