Today's Paper | August 01, 2019

Developing relations with Saudi Arabia a top priority, PM Imran tells Saudi crown prince

Dawn.comUpdated August 01, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and "thanked him for his efforts and support to Pakistan and its interests". — Photo courtesy PTI/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan during a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed that developing relations with Saudi Arabia was a top priority for Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran telephoned the Saudi crown prince on Wednesday evening and offered his condolences on the demise of King Salman's elder brother, Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier described Saudi Arabia as a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and thanked the crown prince "for his efforts and support to Pakistan and its interests".

The crown prince "praised the distinguished relations" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and lauded the efforts of the two countries in strengthening and developing these relations in diverse fields.

He also expressed a keen interest of the Saudi leadership in supporting Pakistan in all fields, added Radio Pakistan.

Since coming into power last year, the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran has been cultivating strong ties with Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In February this year, the powerful Saudi leader visited Pakistan on the invitation of the premier and was given a red carpet welcome upon arrival.

During his visit, he expressed optimism about the economic future of Pakistan, saying his country had been waiting for a leadership like that of Prime Minister Imran Khan to partner with Islamabad in various areas.

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

