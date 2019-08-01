Voting on no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani underway

Members of the Upper House are voting on a no-confidence resolution against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani that was tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq on Thursday.

This is the first time the upper house of parliament has tabled no-confidence motions against its chairman and deputy chairman (Saleem Mandviwala). The motion against Sanjrani was submitted by opposition members last month. A similar motion was submitted by the government senators against Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwala and will also be debated upon today.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif — who is chairing today's session — directed senators who were in favour of the resolution to stand. About 64 senators stood up in support of the motion to table the no-confidence resolution.

Haq then tabled the resolution but said that the opposition "will not make any speeches" even though the rules allow a debate.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq tables no-confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the Upper House. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz also waived his right to make a speech, saying that the government wishes for the motion to be put directly to the vote.

Following these announcements, Barrister Saif read out the rules for voting on the resolution. He said that the doors of the hall will remain closed as long as voting is underway. Senator Javed Abbasi was appointed the polling agent on behalf of the opposition, while Senator Nauman Wazir was appointed on behalf of the government.

The first vote was cast by PML-N Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem.

Voting procedure

The Senate secretariat sent a message to all the members yesterday, detailing the procedure for voting under Rule 12(10) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senators were informed that they would move motions seeking leave to move resolutions for removal of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, and if leave is granted the resolutions will be voted upon.

It said that voting on the resolution(s) shall be secret and each member will have one vote only.

The members were also told that they would not be allowed to carry mobile phones and cameras inside the polling booth. Disclosing the ballot paper or taking its photograph is strictly prohibited.

Rule 12(9) says the Senate shall not be adjourned until the motion for leave is disposed of or, if leave is granted, the resolution has been voted upon.

Rule 12(12) reads: “The Chairman or, as the case may be, Deputy Chairman, shall stand removed from his office on the resolution being passed by a majority of the total membership of the Senate.”

A total of 53 votes is required to remove the chairman and deputy chairman from their offices. The opposition has a total of 67 members, one of whom (Ishaq Dar) has still not taken oath. PML-N's Chaudhry Tanvir, who has reportedly fallen ill, is also not in attendance. Out of the remaining 65 senators, two belong to Jamaat-i-Islami, which has decided to abstain from the proceedings.

No-confidence resolution

The resolution — which demands the removal of the Senate chairman under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate — was drawn up by PPP's Sherry Rehman and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi and signed by members of the opposition. It was submitted last month, along with a requisition asking for a session to be called so that the resolution can be moved in the Senate.

The move is meant to be the first step towards mounting pressure on the PTI-led coalition government.

In a tit-for-tat move, government senators also submitted a similar resolution against the deputy chairman of the upper house last month.

The joint opposition has named Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, president of the National Party (NP), as its candidate for the position of Senate chairman. Bizenjo, who hails from Balochistan, is confident that he will "get a lot of votes" from the province. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said that he had "won the seat the day my name was put forward" for the position. He also advised Sanjrani to resign voluntarily.

Sanjrani, on the other hand, refused to step down and said that he was ready to face the resolution against him.

Meanwhile, the government has claimed that opposition's move would fail as many opposition senators would vote for Sanjrani “in line with their conscience”.

Earlier today, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry declared that the move "will neither affect the government nor the prime minister".

"[Opposition's move] will only affect the Senate where Sadiq Sanjrani had maintained a balance. Whether the no-confidence motion succeeds or fails, this balance will be disturbed," he tweeted.

Sadiq Sanjrani

Sanjrani belongs to Chagai, the mineral-rich district of Balochistan and started his career by joining the team of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif as coordinator in 1998 and served with him till the ouster of his government by Gen Pervez Musharraf in 1999.

He came close to the PPP leadership and was appointed in-charge of the party’s complaint cell where he worked for five years.

He has considerable administrative experience as he has previously held government positions like coordinator, Grievances Cell, Prime Minister’s Secretariat (1999); member, Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission and then chief coordinator/adviser, Prime Minister’s Grievances Wing, Prime Minister’s Secretariat (2009).

Hasil Bizenjo

Bizenjo has been part of the Senate since 2009 and is a revered figure in Pakistan's political sphere for his unwavering democratic stance.

Bizenjo is a vocal advocate of Baloch rights and has maintained that the province has been ignored by the state. The Baloch leader is a strong opponent of militancy and has repeatedly said that use of force by Baloch militants is not acceptable.

Since 2013, however, his party’s power has dwindled as new challengers have popped up, the Balochistan Awami Party being the most prominent of all.