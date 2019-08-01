DAWN.COM

TTP warns against playing music, women going out alone in Miramshah

Pazir GulUpdated August 01, 2019

The one-page message in Urdu was seen by people in Miramshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, on Wednesday. — Reuters/File
MIRAMSHAH: The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has warned people against playing loud music, polio vaccination and women going out without being accompanied by a man, saying people defying the warning will face consequences.

The one-page message in Urdu seen by people in Miramshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, on Wednesday cautioned the people: “We remind you [residents] that similar statements issued by Taliban several times in the past had fallen on deaf ears, but this time we are going to take to task those who violate the Taliban order.”

The message further said: “There will be no use of DJs, neither inside the house nor in open fields and those ignoring the warning will be responsible for consequences,” .

Polio workers have been asked to do finger-marking of children during the vaccination campaign, but told not to administer polio drops to children or be ready to face dire consequences for defying the instruction.

The pamphlet prohibited playing loud music on computer and other shops with a warning that any place from where songs were heard could be blown up any time.

“Women shouldn’t go out of their homes alone as it is harmful for our society. There is one informer of Mujahideen in every three people and it was misconception on the part of the people to think we will not get information about non-compliance of our order. Follow the order or be ready to face worst consequences,” the message concluded.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2019

Comments (11)

soumen ganguly
Aug 01, 2019 08:34am

very bad strategic assets, shh.

Recommend 0
illawarrior
Aug 01, 2019 08:35am

You want your children to contract polio? A solo woman "harms society"? How? What harms society is such ignorance!

Recommend 0
Syed Aroosh ahmed
Aug 01, 2019 08:35am

Whats going on

Recommend 0
Ash
Aug 01, 2019 08:36am

Steps in right direction. This is why IK was brought in. Taste some music yourself what you cheers for your western neighbor.

Recommend 0
AXH
Aug 01, 2019 08:42am

Modi and Doval are really hurting by IK's visit to the US.

Recommend 0
Silver
Aug 01, 2019 08:55am

This is only how far their mentality goes... stuck in the stone age.

Recommend 0
Indian
Aug 01, 2019 08:56am

These are the real enemies of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 01, 2019 09:01am

No talks with such mindset..!

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Aug 01, 2019 09:01am

There is no other option but to wipe out every TTP member else these people are not human and cannot be brought back into normal society

Recommend 0
All is well
Aug 01, 2019 09:02am

Naya Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Ameen
Aug 01, 2019 09:14am

Imran Khan's dream comes true

Recommend 0

