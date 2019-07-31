DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt notifies Eidul Azha holidays from August 12 to 15

Sanaullah KhanUpdated July 31, 2019

Email

A Muslim devotee perform the morning Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque. — AFP/File
A Muslim devotee perform the morning Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque. — AFP/File

The government on Wednesday announced that August 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be observed as holidays on account of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, however, Saturday, August 17, will be a working day.

Last month, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced that this year, Eidul Azha will fall on Monday, Aug 12.

The announcement was made on the basis of a 'scientific' lunar calendar launched by the ministry in June in order to end controversies over the sighting of the moon for Islamic months.

The calendar, which can be accessed through Pakistan's "first official" moonsighting website as well as a mobile application, indicates scientifically determined dates for all major Islamic festivals/days for the ongoing and next years.

The launch of the website had attracted much opposition from religious factions, which insisted that the sighting of the moon should be done in person and regardless of scientific evidence.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sameer
Jul 31, 2019 07:59pm

Its August not July

Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Jul 31, 2019 08:02pm

This government is expert in creating more controversies than solving. Now Eid ul Azha will also develop into a new level of chaos . Wait and see.

Recommend 0
wow
Jul 31, 2019 08:23pm

Good idea. Now everyone can plan days ahead, saving billions for the economy

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2019 08:40pm

Eid-al-Adha 1440 A.H. mabrook to everybody.

Recommend 0
Adnan Naeem
Jul 31, 2019 09:00pm

Kindly update your news correctly please.Its August not July.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dark and lovely

Dark and lovely

Rafia Zakaria
Inculcated in millions of women in the region is the belief that somehow they must transform their South Asian...

Editorial

July 31, 2019

Karachi rain

IT is shameful that Pakistan’s largest city and economic powerhouse cannot withstand rainfall. What begins as a...
Updated July 31, 2019

PTI’s man in Ghotki

The right decision was eventually made, but this itself is hardly worthy of applause.
Updated July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...