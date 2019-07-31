DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Recovery of Rs2.1bn through plea bargain a 'breakthrough' in fake accounts case: PM's aide

Dawn.comJuly 31, 2019

Email

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. — DawnNewsTV/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. — DawnNewsTV/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday termed as a "breakthrough" the recovery of Rs2.12 billion from a suspect in the fake bank accounts case as part of a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"First major recovery of 2.1 Billion a breakthrough in #FakeAccountsCase [as] one accused enters plea bargain [and] admits his guilt [and] role in sham deals in Sindh in one of [the] Omni group matters," Akbar tweeted.

More such recoveries would follow, the premier's aide said, praising the fake accounts case joint investigation team and NAB over the development.

His comment comes a day after an accountability court approved a plea bargain worth Rs2.12bn between suspects linked to the Sindh Nooriabad Power project company and NAB.

Editorial: Using plea bargains as standard operating procedure should be discouraged

The investigation officer while submitting a report to Judge Mohammad Bashir had said that the suspects, Syed Asif Mahmood and Syed Arif Ali, were ready to deposit Rs2.12bn into the national exchequer under a plea bargain deal arrangement with NAB authorities under Section 25(b) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Judge Bashir asked the suspects if they were entering the plea bargain deal under coercion or free will to which they replied they were doing so of their own will.

Mahmood, the CEO of M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and Ali, director Nooriabad Power Company, were arrested by NAB on May 21 in connection with alleged misappropriation and money laundering in the Nooriabad power project.

NAB had stated then that the suspects were taken into custody for ext­ending illegal favours to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Com­pany and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Com­pany (STDC), causing a $16 million loss to the national exchequer.

According to the prosecution, the NAB chairman had approved the application of the suspects seeking release under the plea bargain deal.

The fake bank accounts case involves alleged money laundering worth billions of rupees through 29 accounts, which were found opened in three banks — Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Ltd.

The Federal Investigation Agency had named PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari, his sibling Faryal Talpur, Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, his sons and over 10 others as suspects in an interim charge sheet filed in a banking court in August last year.

The case was transferred from the banking court in Karachi to the accountability court of Rawalpindi for trial in March this year.

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kamran
Jul 31, 2019 07:58pm

Good result to recover looted wealth. Best of luck.

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Jul 31, 2019 08:00pm

Good job.

Go after Zardari and Sharifs. Get Billions and Billions

Both have looted country for 40 years.

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jul 31, 2019 08:11pm

@M. Afzal Riaz, MD,

Brother the state's going after them hard, and from all their talk of long marches and protests, it seems as though the noose is beginning to tighten. These plea bargain deals aren't the best solution, but hopefully one of their advantages is that they will encourage these money launderers to start talking, and to provide testimony against the bigger fish.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 31, 2019 08:15pm

Bravo! Keep up the good work!!!

Recommend 0
Asfand
Jul 31, 2019 08:17pm

Good initiative but recovered amount should be more than the plundered amount.

Recommend 0
Nauman M
Jul 31, 2019 08:18pm

How does that compare with $1.2 bn expected from these guys? So that means Zardari has owned up his crime. If so why doesn't the rest of his cronies accept the wrongdoings and not defend him on TV chat shows.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 31, 2019 08:42pm

Good to recover money. But what about their punishment for wrong doings?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 31, 2019 08:54pm

@Ahsan Gul, read the law before asking such questions.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 31, 2019 09:05pm

@Ahsan Gul,

The law allows such plea bargains. Wrong or right is a separate matter.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dark and lovely

Dark and lovely

Rafia Zakaria
Inculcated in millions of women in the region is the belief that somehow they must transform their South Asian...

Editorial

July 31, 2019

Karachi rain

IT is shameful that Pakistan’s largest city and economic powerhouse cannot withstand rainfall. What begins as a...
Updated July 31, 2019

PTI’s man in Ghotki

The right decision was eventually made, but this itself is hardly worthy of applause.
Updated July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...