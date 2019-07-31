Pakistani tourist claims was deported from Colombo airport despite valid documents

Pakistani travel video blogger Hasnain Manzoor was reportedly deported from Colombo airport after being told that around 2,000 Pakistanis had arrived in Sri Lanka on a tourist visa and sought asylum, it emerged on Wednesday.

Manzoor took to Facebook to narrate his ordeal and said that even though he had all the relevant documents required for his stay, the authorities were not ready to reconsider their decision and had told him that he will be placed on a flight to Kuala Lumpur. He added that some Pakistani families had been detained at the airport as well in a similar fashion.

He said authorities did not give him a "solid answer" when he asked them for a reason for deportation.

"One of the immigration guys said 'They have doubts in you. Your considered suspicious maybe [sic]'," he wrote on Facebook.

"Another lame excuse," he added.

He urged social media users to "connect him to any TV channel" that would "help [him] solve this issue".

"I request each and every Pakistani citizen who is reading this to please spread the message as much as possible! [Prime Minister] Imran khan and other relevant authorities we need your help here! Kindly take immediate action so we can come back to our homeland Pakistan!" he said.

Dawn.com reached out to the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad but no official was available to give a statement on the matter.

The Foreign Office has not given any statement on the issue so far.

Meanwhile, Samaa TV quoted an unnamed official of the Sri Lankan High Commission, who denied the claim that "2,000 Pakistanis" had sought illegal asylum in Sri Lanka.