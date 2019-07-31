DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian coffee magnate's body found by river

AFPJuly 31, 2019

Email

The body will be handed over to the tycoon's family after legal formalities are completed, said Sandeep Patil, Mangaluru police commissioner. — AFP/File
The body will be handed over to the tycoon's family after legal formalities are completed, said Sandeep Patil, Mangaluru police commissioner. — AFP/File

The body of a billionaire Indian coffee magnate who went missing amid financial troubles was found by a river in southern India, police said on Wednesday.

V.G. Siddhartha, founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain that beat Starbucks at its own game in India, was last seen Monday next to the Nethravathi river near Mangaluru and reported missing soon after by his chauffeur.

Authorities launched a major search operation, and a fisherman found the body on the bank of the river.

“Siddhartha's body was found early this morning,” Sasikanth Senthil, deputy commissioner of South Karnataka police, told AFP “We have sent his body for post mortem analysis now and are awaiting results.”

The body will be handed over to the tycoon's family after legal formalities are completed, said Sandeep Patil, Mangaluru police commissioner.

Patil said an investigation was underway to determine whether Siddhartha took his own life.

Siddhartha — whose family have been in the coffee business for 130 years — opened his first Cafe Coffee Day store in 1996 and went on to become one of the world's biggest coffee traders.

The chain has more than 1,700 stores, mainly in India, but also in Malaysia, Egypt, Czech Republic and Austria, employing more than 30,000 people.

Police said Siddhartha left Bangalore late Monday, telling his family he was going to a hill resort but instead asked his driver to take him to Mangaluru.

He ordered the driver to stop the car and started walking along a bridge as he talked to someone on his phone before disappearing.

Siddhartha married a daughter of S.M. Krishna, a former foreign minister and chief minister, making him one of the country's best-connected tycoons.

But his empire came under pressure after tax authorities launched raids on company offices in 2017. Reports said Siddhartha was in talks with Coca-Cola about selling a major stake.

In a letter to the Cafe Coffee Day board, the 57-year-old chairman had admitted mistakes in handling his financial affairs.

But he said he had suffered pressure from lenders and harassment from Indian tax authorities.

“My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody, I have failed as an entrepreneur,” he said in the letter, which was dated July 27.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dark and lovely

Dark and lovely

Rafia Zakaria
Inculcated in millions of women in the region is the belief that somehow they must transform their South Asian...

Editorial

July 31, 2019

Karachi rain

IT is shameful that Pakistan’s largest city and economic powerhouse cannot withstand rainfall. What begins as a...
Updated July 31, 2019

PTI’s man in Ghotki

The right decision was eventually made, but this itself is hardly worthy of applause.
Updated July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...