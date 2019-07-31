DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB deposits Rs500m from Dar’s accounts into exchequer

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 31, 2019

Email

The anti-graft watchdog also initiated a money laundering investigation against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is absconding. — AFP/File
The anti-graft watchdog also initiated a money laundering investigation against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is absconding. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has deposited Rs500 million into the national exchequer after recovering the amount from seized bank accounts of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, a source said on Tuesday.

The anti-graft watchdog also initiated a money laundering investigation against the former minister, who is absconding.

According to an official, the amount has been recovered from three different accounts of Mr Dar. “On Tuesday the amount (Rs500m) was deposited into the exchequer,” the official told Dawn.

He said the bureau had opened a formal probe against Mr Dar on money laundering allegations. “NAB has received credible evidence against the former finance minister of the PML-N government for laundering money,” he said.

NAB teams search Gulberg and Cavalry Ground offices of PML-N president, his sons

On Saturday, a team of the Lahore city district government took control of a five-kanal house (7-H Hajvery House, Gulberg III) belonging to Mr Dar who is facing a corruption reference in “income beyond means” cases.

Because he is absconding in a corruption reference, all the movable and immovable assets of Mr Dar — the Gulberg house; three plots in Al Falah Housing Society, Lahore; six acres of land in Islamabad; a two-kanal plot in Parliamentarians Enclave, Islamabad; a plot in the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad; a plot measuring two kanals and another of nine marlas in Islamabad; and six vehicles — have been attached on the request of NAB.

Mr Dar was declared an absconder by the Supreme Court in 2017 when he failed to appear before it as he was in London, reportedly undergoing medical treatment. Since then he has remained in London.

Meanwhile, the NAB teams conducted search in the Gulberg and Cavalry Ground offices of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman on charges of money laundering and possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB reportedly secured evidence against the PML-N leaders from their offices.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is likely to appear before officials of NAB Lahore on Wednesday (today) in a money laundering case in connection with the affairs of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dark and lovely

Dark and lovely

Rafia Zakaria
Inculcated in millions of women in the region is the belief that somehow they must transform their South Asian...

Editorial

July 31, 2019

Karachi rain

IT is shameful that Pakistan’s largest city and economic powerhouse cannot withstand rainfall. What begins as a...
Updated July 31, 2019

PTI’s man in Ghotki

The right decision was eventually made, but this itself is hardly worthy of applause.
Updated July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...