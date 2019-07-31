DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 31, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Karachi remains submerged in darkness hours after last showers

Dawn.comUpdated July 31, 2019

Email

Some parts of Karachi remained without power since the past 48 hours. — Reuters/File
Some parts of Karachi remained without power since the past 48 hours. — Reuters/File

A large number of neighbourhoods in Karachi remained submerged in darkness on Tuesday night — day 2 of the first spell of monsoon rain, which had hit the city a day earlier.

According to a survey on social media by Dawn.com, these included, but were not limited to, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad No 4, Malir Halt, Federal B Area, Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence Phases 1, 5, 6, 8, and Clifton Block 5, 6 and 7.

Some respondents from North Karachi said that electricity had been restored after a period of 36 hours, whereas others at the time this report was filed were not as lucky and were still enduring a power outage.

Those residing in North Nazimabad reported a similarly long outage, ranging from 36-40 hours and still continuing in some pockets.

One Facebook user from Defence Phase 1 said the entire area had been "in the dark [for] over 30hrs". A Defence Phase 5 resident said it had been "almost 28 hours" since power was shut down.

Clifton residents reported being without electricity for 12-48 hours, with one from block 6 complaining of "very low voltage" since 1am last night.

More bad news followed.

According to K-Electric, owing to an overflow of Lath Dam, a critical situation was being faced at the KDA grid.

"Monsoon downpour has caused Lath Dam near Super Highway to overflow. The floodwater has entered K-Electric’s KDA Grid station, located at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, one of the most critical grids of KE’s 220kV grid and an interconnection point between KE and NTDC," said a statement by the power provider on Facebook.

"As an emergency safety measure we are forced to suspend supply to feeders associated with this grid. This has affected power supply to parts of Sohrab Goth, Abulhassan Isphahani Road, Super Highway, KWSB’s NEK Pumping station among few others," the statement continued.

"We are working closely with all authorities to control this situation. All possible resources including trenches, water pumps and sand bags around the grid have been deployed to block the water."

K-Electric warned that if water level continued to rise it would be "forced to completely shut down power from this grid to ensure the safety of our people and equipment".

Resultantly, power supply will be affected to several areas including Gulshan, Azizabad, Liaqatabad, Malir, FB Area, Surjani, Shadman, Johar, Shah Faisal among many others, it added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

The red lines seem to be increasing with frequency; the obvious use of ‘mute’ during talk shows is a clear indication.

Editorial

Updated July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...
The threat is not over
July 29, 2019

The threat is not over

TWO separate attacks in different parts of the country, in which a total of 10 troops were martyred, have once again...
July 29, 2019

Bias in education

A REPORT prepared by two NGOs reconfirms the worst fears of how the system is played against Pakistan’s religious...
July 29, 2019

Amir’s retirement

ACE fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit Test cricket with immediate effect has come as a shock to...