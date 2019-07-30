5 killed in blast outside police station in Quetta

At least five people have been killed after a loud explosion outside the City police station in Quetta, DawnNewsTV reported quoting police and hospital officials.

According to the spokesman for Quetta's Civil Hospital, Waseem Baig, around 34 people have also been injured in the blast, the nature of which was not immediately clear.

The dead and injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital where an emergency was imposed to treat the injured.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt told DawnNewsTV that police were apparently the target of the blast and policemen are among those injured.

The blast shattered the glass windows of nearby shopping malls and shops. The sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, causing panic among the people.

The City police station is located near Bacha Khan Chowk area of Quetta. It is one of the busiest neighbourhoods of the city.

Security officials have cordoned off the site of the blast.