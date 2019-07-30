4 killed in explosion outside police station in Quetta

At least four people have been killed in a loud explosion outside the City police station in Quetta, DawnNewsTV reported quoting police and hospital officials.

More than a dozen people have also been injured in the blast, the nature of which was not immediately clear.

The dead and injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in the provincial capital. An emergency was imposed in the hospital to treat the injured.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt told DawnNewsTV that police were apparently the target of the blast and policemen are among those injured.

Waseem Baig, the spokesman for Civil Hospital Quetta, said that the bodies of two people who died in the explosion were brought to the hospital.

The blast shattered the glass windows of nearby shopping malls and shops. The sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, causing panic among the people.

The City police station is located near Bacha Khan Chowk area of Quetta. It is one of the busiest neighbourhoods of the city.

Security officials have cordoned off the site of the blast.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.