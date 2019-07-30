DAWN.COM

Death toll rises to 17 as monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi for second day

Imtiaz AliUpdated July 30, 2019

Commuters cross a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP
Commuters cross a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP

Intermittent monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc on the ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems in Karachi, leaving at least eight more people dead on Tuesday, officials and rescue services said.

Most of the victims died due to electrocution, taking the death toll since the first spell of rain began on Monday morning in the metropolis to 17. At least seven other people were killed in other parts of Sindh due to rain-related incidents since the downpour started.

On Tuesday, at least six people sustained injuries in wall- and roof-collapse incidents in Jodia Bazaar and Gulshan-e-Maymar areas.

A nine-year-old girl named Masooma was electrocuted in North Karachi's Sector 5-3 while she was playing in water outside her house near an electric pole.

An individual named Bakht Azameen was brought dead to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after being electrocuted in Hazara Colony.

Atif, 19, died due to electrocution in Yusuf Goth and 12-year-old Aabir and 13-year-old Ahmed Umar died after suffering electric shock at a cricket ground in North Nazimabad's Block L.

A 30-year-old man, who could not be identified immediately, was electrocuted in Kharadar.

In Gulshan-e-Iqbal's 13-D, a 22-year-old, Kamran, died when he touched an electric pole outside his home in Block 2.

Akmal Khan, 13, died after suffering electric shock inside his home in Korangi’s Qayyumabad area early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Edhi lifeguards rescued three children who had fallen into the Lyari river at Teen Hatti.

The accumulation of rainwater caused one track of the Karachi-Hyderabad M9 Motorway to be blocked completely.

As residents of some neighbourhoods complained that they had been facing faced power outages for more than 24 hours, a K-Electric spokesperson, Noor Afshan, told DawnNewsTV that the company had suspended power supply to feeders of some areas as a "precautionary measure". These areas included Naurus Chowrangi, Habib Bank Chowrangi, Super Auto Market, Super Highway and Pipri.

She said the rain experienced by Karachi yesterday was "unprecedented" and so the utility was forced to take safety measures.

Afshan said a major reason behind deaths caused by electrocution was the use of kunda connections. She maintained that power supply to most areas of the city had been restored.

With additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

Anwar
Jul 30, 2019 07:20pm

CJP is humbly requested to look into these untimely deaths due to electrocution on the part of total ignorance and cruelty of K-Electric getting the compensation to the helpless and ill fated families.

Recommend 0
ahmed
Jul 30, 2019 07:20pm

Authorities and Elected Officials must heed this tragedy of untimely deaths due to neglect of government. And PK wants tourists?

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 30, 2019 07:25pm

Shame on those in Govt, these death could have been prevented,

Recommend 0
Concerned
Jul 30, 2019 07:28pm

The media should inform citizens of precautions to take to avoid injury

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 30, 2019 07:34pm

Karachi is a mess. Needs infrastructure overhaul. Condolences

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Ali Raza
Jul 30, 2019 07:45pm

PTI won in Karachi and look what it did for Karachi in these past months

Recommend 0
Munir Varraich
Jul 30, 2019 07:53pm

Who is responsible for the flooded roads in Karachi and the unfortunate deaths of the people. Will there be accountability Mr. Prime Minister of all those responsible for this gross mismanagement of this mega city, KE, DHA, KDA and Karachi Muncipality.

Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jul 30, 2019 08:03pm

How many more lives are needed before something would be done....There is no political mileage in this and it does not rain that often so dont care but lost of life is really tragic thing to happen...

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 30, 2019 08:06pm

Very high death rate --- 17 in two days of monsoon rain in metropolitan city Karachi.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 30, 2019 08:06pm

This is the biggest and the financial capital of Pakistan? I would have been tolerable if it was a village or a small city somewhere. But if this is the state of Pakistan's showcase city, wonder how the rest are?

Recommend 0

