DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan welcomes over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to kickstart Guru Nanak's birth celebrations

Adnan SheikhUpdated July 30, 2019

Email

Indian Sikh pilgrims gesture as they prepare to cross the Wagah border on Tuesday. — AFP
Indian Sikh pilgrims gesture as they prepare to cross the Wagah border on Tuesday. — AFP
The Indian Sikh pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday. — Photo courtesy FO
The Indian Sikh pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday. — Photo courtesy FO

The government has allowed a special delegation of over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib for kickstarting the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

A special jatha (caravan) of more than 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday morning. According to the FO, the pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday, August 1.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to the Sikh pilgrims who are part of the jatha on July 26. These visas were granted "over and above" the thousands of visas that Pakistan issues every year under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974, the FO said.

"Pakistan feels honoured that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," read the press release.

It recalled that the Pakistani government is taking a number of initiatives, including the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in order to make the upcoming birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic.

"Government of Pakistan also believes in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India," the statement added.

The delegation's visit comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that steps have been taken to facilitate the Sikh community through the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be opened in November.

Earlier in July, Pakistani officials had claimed making headway on “80 per cent and beyond” issues in the second round of talks with India on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor that was held after much delay earlier in July.

Responding to a question about the number of pilgrims to be allowed to cross over to Pakistan to visit Kartarpur Sahib, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had then said: “We’ll go up to the maximum possible capacity and physical arrangements [to accommodate the pilgrims] whether these are enough for 2,000, 5,000 or 8,000 [pilgrims]. Our intentions are clear, we’re willing and it’s Pakistan prime minister’s initiative.”

A statement earlier issued by the FO had said that 70 per cent of the construction work on the Pakistani side of the Kartarpur Corridor had been completed.

Islamabad has formed a high-level committee comprising Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and federal ministers Sheikh Rashid and Noorul Haq Qadri to monitor the arrangements for the opening of the corridor and the birth anniversary celebrations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
k k tiwari
Jul 30, 2019 04:10pm

Nice gesture by IK govt.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jul 30, 2019 04:11pm

We must welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters with open arms. We must prove to them that Pakistanis their first spiritual home and second temporal home. Ji Ayan Nou! Sardar Ji!

Recommend 0
Babu
Jul 30, 2019 04:18pm

Welcome step by Pakistani Govt.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 30, 2019 04:22pm

Amazing! Hats off to Pakistan’s hospitality.

Recommend 0
Insaafian
Jul 30, 2019 04:25pm

Pakistani heart of gold.

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Jul 30, 2019 04:26pm

Good move towards celebration of Baba Guru Nanak by Sikhs.

Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Jul 30, 2019 04:26pm

Welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters. Welcome to Pakistan. We feel honored you are here.

Recommend 0
Suresh Tekade
Jul 30, 2019 05:08pm

Thoughtful gesture by Pak Government. Just hope and pray people on both sides use for right cause. Prime Minister I Khan has his heart in the right place.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Trump as Imran’s umpire

Trump as Imran’s umpire

India may feel that mediation doesn’t suit its self-cultivated image as a regional power, but it has benefited from it.

Opinion

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

The red lines seem to be increasing with frequency; the obvious use of ‘mute’ during talk shows is a clear indication.

Editorial

Updated July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...
The threat is not over
July 29, 2019

The threat is not over

TWO separate attacks in different parts of the country, in which a total of 10 troops were martyred, have once again...
July 29, 2019

Bias in education

A REPORT prepared by two NGOs reconfirms the worst fears of how the system is played against Pakistan’s religious...
July 29, 2019

Amir’s retirement

ACE fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit Test cricket with immediate effect has come as a shock to...