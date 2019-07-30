Pakistan welcomes over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's birth celebrations
The government has allowed a special delegation of over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib for kickstarting the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
A special jatha (caravan) of more than 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday morning. According to the FO, the pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday, August 1.
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to the Sikh pilgrims who are part of the jatha on July 26. These visas were granted "over and above" the thousands of visas that Pakistan issues every year under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974, the FO said.
"Pakistan feels honoured that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," read the press release.
It recalled that the Pakistani government is taking a number of initiatives, including the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in order to make the upcoming birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic.
"Government of Pakistan also believes in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India," the statement added.
The delegation's visit comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that steps have been taken to facilitate the Sikh community through the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be opened in November.
Earlier in July, Pakistani officials had claimed making headway on “80 per cent and beyond” issues in the second round of talks with India on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor that was held after much delay earlier in July.
Responding to a question about the number of pilgrims to be allowed to cross over to Pakistan to visit Kartarpur Sahib, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had then said: “We’ll go up to the maximum possible capacity and physical arrangements [to accommodate the pilgrims] whether these are enough for 2,000, 5,000 or 8,000 [pilgrims]. Our intentions are clear, we’re willing and it’s Pakistan prime minister’s initiative.”
A statement earlier issued by the FO had said that 70 per cent of the construction work on the Pakistani side of the Kartarpur Corridor had been completed.
Islamabad has formed a high-level committee comprising Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and federal ministers Sheikh Rashid and Noorul Haq Qadri to monitor the arrangements for the opening of the corridor and the birth anniversary celebrations.
Comments (23)
Great initiatives from Pakistan government. Thanks.
There will be a big economic benefit to Pakistan if they allow free passage of pilgrims , see the number of people that visit the Golden Temple everyday , Nankana Sahib is equally important .
Nice gesture by IK govt.
We must welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters with open arms. We must prove to them that Pakistanis their first spiritual home and second temporal home. Ji Ayan Nou! Sardar Ji!
Welcome step by Pakistani Govt.
Amazing! Hats off to Pakistan’s hospitality.
Pakistani heart of gold.
Good move towards celebration of Baba Guru Nanak by Sikhs.
Welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters. Welcome to Pakistan. We feel honored you are here.
A very good gesture from Pak govt for our Sikhs brothers.
Welcome to Pakistan friends, we look forward to treating you like one of us, showing you hospitality and respect during your visit. Hope you enjoy your stay.
Pakistan has to be extra careful in taking care of these pilgrims.
Beautiful! Thank you pakistan.
Bad news for Modi and Co.
Very good news they are most welcome Pakistan has become a tolerant country.
Great news. But one question which no one seems to be bothered about: When will the Government pay a fair compensation to the farmers for the land confiscated (without any prior/proper notice)?
Greetings to all the Sikhs visiting Pakistan and we the Pakistanis welcome them. Enjoy your stay visit your ancestral land and villages.
Thoughtful gesture by Pak Government. Just hope and pray people on both sides use for right cause. Prime Minister I Khan has his heart in the right place.
Bravo! Well done by the Govt and the wonderful people of Pakistan! Salute to Honourable Imren Khan Sahib Jee!
Excellent goodwill gesture by Pakistan. This is how things should be between the two countries. Please learn to live in peace and progress for the sake of your people.
Hope there is no double standard involved.
There is an urgent need for the message of Sikhism to spread in Pakistan. More & more Pakistani's should be brought into this true path. There should be a gurudwara in every village in Pakistan. Percentage of Sikh population should be brought back to at least pre independence level. Government of Pakistan should play an active role in this.
Welcome!