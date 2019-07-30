DAWN.COM

Pakistan welcomes around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's birth celebrations

Adnan SheikhUpdated July 30, 2019

Indian Sikh pilgrims gesture as they prepare to cross the Wagah border on Tuesday. — AFP
The Indian Sikh pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday. — Photo courtesy FO
The Indian Sikh pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday. — Photo courtesy FO

The government has allowed a special delegation of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib to inaugurate the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

A special jatha (caravan) of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday morning. According to the FO, the pilgrims will commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 500th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday, August 1.

According to a statement released by the ISPR later in the day, 476 pilgrims reached Nankana Sahib today. The remaining 24 pilgrims will not be visiting, the statement added.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to the Sikh pilgrims who are part of the jatha on July 26. These visas were granted "over and above" the thousands of visas that Pakistan issues every year under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974, the FO said.

"Pakistan feels honoured that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," read the press release.

It recalled that the Pakistani government is taking a number of initiatives, including the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in order to make the upcoming birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic.

"Government of Pakistan also believes in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India," the statement added.

The delegation's visit comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that steps have been taken to facilitate the Sikh community through the Kartarpur Corridor, which will be opened in November.

Earlier in July, Pakistani officials had claimed making headway on “80 per cent and beyond” issues in the second round of talks with India on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor that was held after much delay earlier in July.

Responding to a question about the number of pilgrims to be allowed to cross over to Pakistan to visit Kartarpur Sahib, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had then said: “We’ll go up to the maximum possible capacity and physical arrangements [to accommodate the pilgrims] whether these are enough for 2,000, 5,000 or 8,000 [pilgrims]. Our intentions are clear, we’re willing and it’s Pakistan prime minister’s initiative.”

A statement earlier issued by the FO had said that 70 per cent of the construction work on the Pakistani side of the Kartarpur Corridor had been completed.

Islamabad has formed a high-level committee comprising Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and federal ministers Sheikh Rashid and Noorul Haq Qadri to monitor the arrangements for the opening of the corridor and the birth anniversary celebrations.

Comments (42)

kaliraja thangamani
Jul 30, 2019 04:01pm

Great initiatives from Pakistan government. Thanks.

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Jul 30, 2019 04:05pm

There will be a big economic benefit to Pakistan if they allow free passage of pilgrims , see the number of people that visit the Golden Temple everyday , Nankana Sahib is equally important .

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 30, 2019 04:10pm

Nice gesture by IK govt.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jul 30, 2019 04:11pm

We must welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters with open arms. We must prove to them that Pakistanis their first spiritual home and second temporal home. Ji Ayan Nou! Sardar Ji!

Recommend 0
Babu
Jul 30, 2019 04:18pm

Welcome step by Pakistani Govt.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 30, 2019 04:22pm

Amazing! Hats off to Pakistan’s hospitality.

Recommend 0
Insaafian
Jul 30, 2019 04:25pm

Pakistani heart of gold.

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Jul 30, 2019 04:26pm

Good move towards celebration of Baba Guru Nanak by Sikhs.

Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Jul 30, 2019 04:26pm

Welcome our Sikh brothers and sisters. Welcome to Pakistan. We feel honored you are here.

Recommend 0
anil kumar
Jul 30, 2019 04:29pm

A very good gesture from Pak govt for our Sikhs brothers.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 30, 2019 04:38pm

Welcome to Pakistan friends, we look forward to treating you like one of us, showing you hospitality and respect during your visit. Hope you enjoy your stay.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 30, 2019 04:38pm

Pakistan has to be extra careful in taking care of these pilgrims.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 30, 2019 04:40pm

Beautiful! Thank you pakistan.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 30, 2019 04:45pm

Bad news for Modi and Co.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jul 30, 2019 04:45pm

Very good news they are most welcome Pakistan has become a tolerant country.

Recommend 0
OPP
Jul 30, 2019 04:53pm

Great news. But one question which no one seems to be bothered about: When will the Government pay a fair compensation to the farmers for the land confiscated (without any prior/proper notice)?

Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Jul 30, 2019 05:02pm

Greetings to all the Sikhs visiting Pakistan and we the Pakistanis welcome them. Enjoy your stay visit your ancestral land and villages.

Recommend 0
Suresh Tekade
Jul 30, 2019 05:08pm

Thoughtful gesture by Pak Government. Just hope and pray people on both sides use for right cause. Prime Minister I Khan has his heart in the right place.

Recommend 0
Paul Gill
Jul 30, 2019 05:28pm

Bravo! Well done by the Govt and the wonderful people of Pakistan! Salute to Honourable Imren Khan Sahib Jee!

Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Jul 30, 2019 05:41pm

Excellent goodwill gesture by Pakistan. This is how things should be between the two countries. Please learn to live in peace and progress for the sake of your people.

Recommend 0
Ashish Mishr
Jul 30, 2019 05:50pm

Hope there is no double standard involved.

Recommend 0
Gobind
Jul 30, 2019 05:51pm

There is an urgent need for the message of Sikhism to spread in Pakistan. More & more Pakistani's should be brought into this true path. There should be a gurudwara in every village in Pakistan. Percentage of Sikh population should be brought back to at least pre independence level. Government of Pakistan should play an active role in this.

Recommend 0
Hussain
Jul 30, 2019 05:52pm

Welcome!

Recommend 0
Vishal
Jul 30, 2019 05:59pm

@Faisal, Didn't understand your concern!

Recommend 0
Marcus
Jul 30, 2019 06:33pm

@jssidhoo , their is no economic benefit on accommodation as India has announced 5 billion to be invested on its side sonsikhs spend money in India not Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Marcus
Jul 30, 2019 06:33pm

@k k tiwari, modi turn now

Recommend 0
Marcus
Jul 30, 2019 06:34pm

@Suresh Tekade, thank you on your comments about ik but can the same be said of modi?

Recommend 0
Marcus
Jul 30, 2019 06:35pm

@Paul Gill, shame it isn’t reciprocated by India

Recommend 0
Marcus
Jul 30, 2019 06:36pm

@Ashish Mishr, yes there is double standards by Indian side as they are investing 5 billion on their side so no Sikh spends any money in Pakistan. Oh and the shrine is in Pakistan terrority which india are trying to claim credit for.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jul 30, 2019 06:41pm

Why discriminate and invite only 500? What about thousands of other devotees who will miss out? Pakistan must open up for all who are interested or wait till infrastructure allows it.

Recommend 0
Nye
Jul 30, 2019 06:43pm

Please stay safe.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jul 30, 2019 06:43pm

Pakistanis are are a welcoming people. The most amazing part is that many Punjabis are descendants of those who were massacred in East-Punjab and still they are welcoming Sikhs with open arms. What a great people!

Recommend 0
Syed D
Jul 30, 2019 07:10pm

All praise to Mr. Sichuan.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jul 30, 2019 07:17pm

@Shah, At some point, we have to bury the hatchet. If the descendants of the those Europeans who fought World Wars can forget the the atrocities of previous generations, we can also try to do the same. We need to fight the bigger issues facing humanity and the posterity.

Recommend 0
Kris
Jul 30, 2019 07:19pm

Looks like Pakistan is becoming more tolerant than India.

Recommend 0
imad
Jul 30, 2019 07:22pm

@Bipul, always whining

Recommend 0
Malakmd
Jul 30, 2019 07:26pm

@Bipul, bit by bit is better, today 500 next time 5000 and than keep counting, may be sometime in future no visa required to enter in Pakistan but this only can happens if Indian could open their heart and mind.

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Jul 30, 2019 07:33pm

Love those smiles, these good folks represent peace, love and harmony.

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Jul 30, 2019 07:36pm

@Faisal, Why? There are there for one reason, and that's to celebrate the birth celebration of Baba Guru Nanak. Don't be a hater, show some respect, they are our guests.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 30, 2019 07:45pm

Sikh rule was the best period in Punjab history.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 30, 2019 07:47pm

They are always welcome.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jul 30, 2019 07:54pm

Hope they return alive.

Recommend 0

