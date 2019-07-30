In pictures: Monsoon rain brings relief from heat in Sindh but disrupts lives of citizens

The trend is likely to continue for the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department.

The first proper spell of much-anticipated monsoon rains hit parts of Sindh including Karachi on Monday.

While bringing much-needed relief from the heat, the rain wreaked havoc in the metropolis. At least 16 people were killed — mostly from electrocution — and three others were injured in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Power supply was suspended with the first drop of rain in the morning and many areas of the city remained without electricity for over 15 hours.

A heavy downpour caused flooding in various parts of Hyderabad including Latifabad and Qasimabad. Rainwater accumulated in all low-lying areas and on main arteries of the city.

The Pakistan Metrological Department warned that the trend was likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

Siblings use an umbrella to avoid rain as they eat on a roof in a neighbourhood of Karachi on Monday. — Reuters

A motorcyclist is pictured along with his family members on a street in Karachi on Monday. — APP

A packed passenger bus is pictured on a street in Karachi on Monday. — APP

A view of stagnant water during heavy rain in Karachi on Monday. — APP

A motorcyclist rides on a street as their passengers try to keep dry under a plastic covering in Karachi on Monday. — AFP

A view of rainwater accumulated on a road in Latifabad in Hyderabad on Monday. — APP

Children in the rainwater in Hyderabad on Monday. — APP

Vehicles pass through stagnant water accumulated after heavy rain in Hyderabad on Monday. — APP

A view of rain water accumulated at Hilal-A-Ahmar Hospital in Hyderabad after heavy rain on Monday. — APP

Header photo: Boys play in a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on Monday. — AP