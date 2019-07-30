DAWN.COM

Outrage mounts in India over rape case teen's suspicious car crash

AFPUpdated July 30, 2019

Activists shout slogans during a protest demanding a fast-track probe into a highway accident that critically injured a woman who has accused a ruling Bharatiya Janta Party lawmaker of rape that led to his arrest last year, outside Uttar Pradesh House in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. — AP
Fresh protests erupted in India on Tuesday amid growing public fury over a car crash that critically injured a teenager who accused a lawmaker from the ruling party of rape and harassment.

Two of the 19-year-old's aunts were killed and her lawyer was badly injured when a truck collided with their car in northern Uttar Pradesh state Sunday, raising suspicions of foul play.

The incident will be probed by federal investigators amid speculation that local police could favour her alleged rapist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sengar, a four-term lawmaker, has been in jail since last year but reports say he still enjoys considerable clout. The young woman and the lawyer were battling for their lives in hospital in the state capital Lucknow on Tuesday.

The teenager had accused Sengar of raping her at his home in Unnao district in 2017 but police in the notoriously lawless state initially refused to take action.

Her father was detained by police and severely beaten in custody — allegedly by Sengar's brother — and later died from his injuries.

The woman also tried to set herself on fire outside the home of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a hardline BJP stalwart.

On Tuesday, members of opposition parties chanted slogans as they protested outside the national parliament.

“The BJP government should answer how a lawmaker who is in jail is able to plan a murderous attack like this?” said Mahua Moitra, a member of the opposition Trinamool Congress.

The teen's family members also staged a protest outside the Lucknow hospital, accusing Sengar of ordering the highway crash.

The demonstrations followed a rally late Monday, with supporters holding up banners with the words “you are not alone” in Hindi. More protests were planned in New Delhi and Lucknow later Tuesday.

“We demand justice for the survivor and her family which has been put through unspeakable horrors,” activist Shehla Rashid said on Twitter.

The protests were reminiscent of those that followed the fatal gang rape of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012 that made headlines around the world.

That case unleashed public anger over rampant sexual violence against women in India, and the introduction of tough new laws to punish rapists.

But high numbers of assaults persist, with 40,000 rape cases reported every year.

Violence against women
World

Comments (5)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 30, 2019 01:08pm

Why do unffortunate, eye-opening, mind-boggling, horrible and soul-searching cases like this often happen on a consistent and perpetual basis in the biggest false, fraud, sham, shame and fake democracy of the world called Republic of India?

Recommend 0
Yousuf
Jul 30, 2019 01:25pm

This shows an ugly face of BJP and bad reflection for the country. Crimes done by the BJP leaders and its followers are numerous, it is high time people of India to think do they really want to be ruled by the corrupt BJP. Time to stand up and record your protest.

Recommend 0
Emp
Jul 30, 2019 01:34pm

Injustice of the highest order.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 30, 2019 01:46pm

These parliamentarians are law unto themselves. No one touches these parliamentarians, over 40% are facing criminal charges!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 30, 2019 02:38pm

This is shinning India.

Recommend 0

