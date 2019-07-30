DAWN.COM

17 lives lost as Army plane on routine patrol crashes near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi

Dawn.comUpdated July 30, 2019

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday, rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and a fire had been extinguished. — AFP
17 people, including five crew members and 12 civilians, lost their lives after a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday, 12 others were injured in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital.

The crew members martyred in the incident, including two pilots, were: Lt Col Saqib (pilot), Lt Col Waseem (pilot), Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.

The ISPR said that rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and a fire had been extinguished.

Vishal Goel Indian
Jul 30, 2019 08:00am

RIP From India

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jul 30, 2019 08:02am

Such a tragedy. Condolences.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 30, 2019 08:12am

Very sad news.

Recommend 0
Ajmal
Jul 30, 2019 08:14am

RIP

Recommend 0
M. Ahmed Dxb
Jul 30, 2019 08:30am

Inna Lillah e wa Inna Elayhi Rajeoon

Recommend 0
Isra
Jul 30, 2019 08:31am

Ina LillAhe wa inaAllhe Rajeoon !

Recommend 0
Tajamul
Jul 30, 2019 08:40am

RIP

Recommend 0
Majid
Jul 30, 2019 08:43am

RIP precious souls.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jul 30, 2019 08:48am

Sad news, RIP.

Recommend 0
Ajit Kumar
Jul 30, 2019 08:49am

May the Almighty give peace to their souls Rest in Peace.

Recommend 0
Hari
Jul 30, 2019 08:50am

RIP

Recommend 0
Mr.Afghani
Jul 30, 2019 08:52am

R.I.P

Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 30, 2019 08:58am

Inna Lillah e wa Inna Elayhi Rajeoon,

Recommend 0
India
Jul 30, 2019 09:15am

sad news.. any lives lost is a lost to the country..

Recommend 0
AB, US
Jul 30, 2019 09:17am

RIP. Sincere condolences from Hindus

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 30, 2019 09:17am

Inaila eva ina yelai rejoon

Recommend 0
Gaurav India
Jul 30, 2019 09:25am

Very Sad. Condolences.

Recommend 0
King
Jul 30, 2019 09:30am

Very sad & tragic incident

Recommend 0
Ankit
Jul 30, 2019 09:33am

Very Sad....RIP

Recommend 0
RF
Jul 30, 2019 09:35am

Salute to the Defenders and Civilians.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jul 30, 2019 09:36am

inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un

Recommend 0
diplomat
Jul 30, 2019 09:37am

Rest in Peace

Recommend 0
Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
Jul 30, 2019 09:37am

RIP

Recommend 0
diplomat
Jul 30, 2019 09:38am

RIP

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jul 30, 2019 09:39am

My thoughts are with bereaved families.

Recommend 0
Naveen
Jul 30, 2019 09:50am

R.I.P - Solidarity with the families of martyrdom ...

Recommend 0
soumen ganguly
Jul 30, 2019 09:50am

RIP human beings. Heartiest condolences from India.

Recommend 0

