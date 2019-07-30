17 lives lost as Army plane on routine patrol crashes near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi
July 30, 2019
17 people, including five crew members and 12 civilians, lost their lives after a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday, 12 others were injured in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital.
The crew members martyred in the incident, including two pilots, were: Lt Col Saqib (pilot), Lt Col Waseem (pilot), Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.
The ISPR said that rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and a fire had been extinguished.
Comments (27)
RIP From India
Such a tragedy. Condolences.
Very sad news.
RIP
Inna Lillah e wa Inna Elayhi Rajeoon
Ina LillAhe wa inaAllhe Rajeoon !
RIP
RIP precious souls.
Sad news, RIP.
May the Almighty give peace to their souls Rest in Peace.
RIP
R.I.P
Inna Lillah e wa Inna Elayhi Rajeoon,
sad news.. any lives lost is a lost to the country..
RIP. Sincere condolences from Hindus
Inaila eva ina yelai rejoon
Very Sad. Condolences.
Very sad & tragic incident
Very Sad....RIP
Salute to the Defenders and Civilians.
inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un
Rest in Peace
RIP
RIP
My thoughts are with bereaved families.
R.I.P - Solidarity with the families of martyrdom ...
RIP human beings. Heartiest condolences from India.