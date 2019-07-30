DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

17 die after Pakistan Army plane on routine training flight crashes near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi

Dawn.comJuly 30, 2019

Email

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday, rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and a fire had been extinguished. — AFP
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday, rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and a fire had been extinguished. — AFP

17 people, including five crew members and 12 civilians, died after a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday, 12 others were injured in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital.

The crew members martyred in the incident, including two pilots, were: Lt Col Saqib (pilot), Lt Col Waseem (pilot), Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.

The ISPR said that rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and a fire had been extinguished.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Trump as Imran’s umpire

Trump as Imran’s umpire

India may feel that mediation doesn’t suit its self-cultivated image as a regional power, but it has benefited from it.

Opinion

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

The red lines seem to be increasing with frequency; the obvious use of ‘mute’ during talk shows is a clear indication.

Editorial

July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...
The threat is not over
July 29, 2019

The threat is not over

TWO separate attacks in different parts of the country, in which a total of 10 troops were martyred, have once again...
July 29, 2019

Bias in education

A REPORT prepared by two NGOs reconfirms the worst fears of how the system is played against Pakistan’s religious...
July 29, 2019

Amir’s retirement

ACE fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit Test cricket with immediate effect has come as a shock to...