Today's Paper | July 30, 2019

China to help Federal Board of Revenue reduce misdeclarations

Mubarak Zeb KhanUpdated July 30, 2019

The decision comes at a time when the government is taking measures to control corruption within the customs department. — APP/File
The decision comes at a time when the government is taking measures to control corruption within the customs department. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have decided to enter into an agreement to control misdeclaration at the country’s ports as the menace has been causing massive revenue losses and hurting foreign investment.

The decision comes at a time when the government is taking measures to control corruption within the customs department systematically.

“We have authorised Pakistan’s ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi to sign the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Monday.

The draft for the MoU was prepared by China’s State Administration of Taxes to enable tax authorities from both Islamabad and Beijing to share data and learn from each other’s best practices.

China has come a long way in controlling misdeclaration at ports. According to some estimates, at one stage, total misdeclaration at Chinese ports had reached $7-8 billion per annum however that number has decreased significantly over the years.

Both Pakistani and Chinese customs authorities have yet to agree on the variations of their reported figures.

The misdeclarations are usually of three kinds: value of goods, description (Pakistan Customs Tariff heading) and weight. It can also occur by availing wrong exemptions.

The FBR chairman told Dawn that under the proposed agreement, China will provide on the spot information regarding exports to Pakistan. “This cooperation on government to government level will help control 1misdeclaration,” Zaidi hoped.

The local markets are flooded with misdeclared imported goods. An internal review of the customs department has identified a wide margin of misdeclaration in value and quantity of imported goods from China, a senior customs officer told Dawn.

“Entry of goods into the markets without passing through proper channels is not possible without the connivance of customs officers”, he said while adding that the data has been shared with the Chinese authorities for reconciliation.

“We will tackle this menace through automation”, the chairman said, adding that these illegal goods are now being sold in every market across the country.

China is sharing data with Pakistan in a very limited way on products covered under the free trade agreement on quarterly basis. “We need this sharing of data on the spot to control the misdeclaration”, the chairman said.

The FBR had initiated action against misdeclaration after data from Web-Based One Customs System Glo (WeBOC-Glo) was analysed.

The data showed around 62 per cent of the total 69,000 goods declarations showed differences in assessed value and declared value of goods. On the other hand, around 21pc of the misdeclarations were made in weight and quantity.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2019

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 30, 2019 10:19am

Atleast some positive effort is seen.

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Jul 30, 2019 10:32am

. . . . . China to help FBR reduce misdeclarations. That is a good start. The government can use Chinese cooperation to develop rules and routine procedures.

Recommend 0
naveed
Jul 30, 2019 10:38am

I will now import my stuff from some other country than china

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jul 30, 2019 10:56am

If the govt. is serious in curbing tax evasion and corruption in tax authorities.... please just ask NAB to conduct the thorough investigation into the declared and undeclared assets of FBR officials and their blood relatives.

Recommend 0
AW
Jul 30, 2019 11:01am

Another excellent step by the government towards eliminating tax evasion

Recommend 0
Chalo, Koi Gal Nai
Jul 30, 2019 11:24am

Good for the faster and easier processing of Chinese goods when they arrive. This should reduce the prices for cheaper Chinese alternatives, as the local stuff gets more expensive during the economic slowdown

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 30, 2019 11:35am

We are seeking help of others in every department. Our country is more than 70 years old. This government spent more than 22 years in opposition. No home work was done. We are seekijg financial assistance from IMF ,other financial institutions and brotherly countries. We are agricultural country and yet asking China to help us how to improve agricultural output. To increase exports looking towards America and China to lift quota restrictions and reduce duties on our products so we can enter into their market. We can not identify products and consequently can not charge exact duties on our products and seeking China advise on that. A lot of NGO'S are in Pakistan that are helping us to improve our education,food,human rights, women up lift etc. What are our ministries doing? Time to rethink our strategy as a nation. Assemblies are not doing any legislation. Mud sledging is taking place from both sides. Stop observing days for---. Observe Pakistan development day.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ahmed
Jul 30, 2019 12:19pm

You cannot expect any thing from this corrupt system. 100 % automaton May be helpful. What other countries are doing, learn how Bangladesh exports of textiles increased. Go to customs house just ask a clear agent about any change, You will be surprised everything is as usual.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 30, 2019 12:37pm

Pak-China friendship "Wan Souey."

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jul 30, 2019 12:46pm

Why do we have to depend upon other countries. Because the ruling elite, the opposition and government servants are all corrupt and black mailers.

There is no light for this country.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jul 30, 2019 12:48pm

@Mansur Ul Haque: What's wrong in asking for help?

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jul 30, 2019 12:49pm

@Mansur Ul Haque, it's always useful to benefit from the experience of those who have done this successfully. Experience doesn't come from sitting in the opposition or even the government or doing any theoretical homework, you've got to do the things to learn them. This hasn't been done in this country so we are doing it now. Who cares how many countries we speak to to get this right, we must in any case get this right.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jul 30, 2019 01:27pm

Heights of incompetence at every level

Recommend 0
shoaib
Jul 30, 2019 02:13pm

Indeed a good step.

Recommend 0

