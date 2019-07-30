Driving licences valid in Gulf states to be issued: minister

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, has said that an authority will be set up to issue driving licences which will also be valid in the Gulf states.

While launching the e-billing system in the National Highway Authority (NHA) here on Monday, he said a delegation will leave for Dubai in a week or so for signing a memorandum of understanding with the UAE authorities on acceptance of Pakistani driving licences in the Gulf states The minister said he had read in a news report that the UAE government had inked a similar agreement with another country.

“Obtaining a driving licence in the UAE is a gigantic task, but once the agreement is signed our drivers holding the local driving licence will have more job opportunities in the Gulf states as they will have no need to get another licence there,” he added.

He said offices of the driving licence authority will be established all over the country.

The minister said the NHA would place on its website details of assets, period of service, penalties, posting/transfers and other details of its employees to ensure transparency and accountability.

Mr Saeed said the e-billing system had been introduced for the first time in the NHA for payment of billions of rupees to its contractors in order to end corruption.

He said the system would ensure transparency and speedy processing of bills. “This will ultimately help in checking corruption besides saving time by 50 per cent. Launching of e-billing is a step forward taken by the ministry of communications towards controlling corruption,” he added.

A briefing was given about the working of e-billing system and it was informed that the contractor will submit his bill at NHA e-billing portal and a consultant will verify/certify it. Then the finance wing will process and give approval for payment to the contractor.

Later, the minister told newsmen that the e-billing system was developed by the NHA by using its own expertise and resources.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2019