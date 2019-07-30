DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Driving licences valid in Gulf states to be issued: minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 30, 2019

Email

The Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, has said that an authority will be set up to issue driving licences which will also be valid in the Gulf states. — Photo courtesy Murad Saeed Twitter
The Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, has said that an authority will be set up to issue driving licences which will also be valid in the Gulf states. — Photo courtesy Murad Saeed Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, has said that an authority will be set up to issue driving licences which will also be valid in the Gulf states.

While launching the e-billing system in the National Highway Authority (NHA) here on Monday, he said a delegation will leave for Dubai in a week or so for signing a memorandum of understanding with the UAE authorities on acceptance of Pakistani driving licences in the Gulf states The minister said he had read in a news report that the UAE government had inked a similar agreement with another country.

“Obtaining a driving licence in the UAE is a gigantic task, but once the agreement is signed our drivers holding the local driving licence will have more job opportunities in the Gulf states as they will have no need to get another licence there,” he added.

He said offices of the driving licence authority will be established all over the country.

The minister said the NHA would place on its website details of assets, period of service, penalties, posting/transfers and other details of its employees to ensure transparency and accountability.

Mr Saeed said the e-billing system had been introduced for the first time in the NHA for payment of billions of rupees to its contractors in order to end corruption.

He said the system would ensure transparency and speedy processing of bills. “This will ultimately help in checking corruption besides saving time by 50 per cent. Launching of e-billing is a step forward taken by the ministry of communications towards controlling corruption,” he added.

A briefing was given about the working of e-billing system and it was informed that the contractor will submit his bill at NHA e-billing portal and a consultant will verify/certify it. Then the finance wing will process and give approval for payment to the contractor.

Later, the minister told newsmen that the e-billing system was developed by the NHA by using its own expertise and resources.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

‘Out, damn’d spot! Out’

The red lines seem to be increasing with frequency; the obvious use of ‘mute’ during talk shows is a clear indication.

Editorial

July 30, 2019

HIV/AIDS in Pakistan

A NEW report by UNAIDS has some upsetting insights on Pakistan, which has been placed on a list of 11 countries with...
July 30, 2019

Stateless Rohingya

AMIDST heightened security, a high-profile delegation from Myanmar recently visited refugee camps in Bangladesh’s...
July 30, 2019

Tennis and peace

TRYING to introduce a semblance of normality in the Pakistan-India relationship must rank among the most patient...
The threat is not over
July 29, 2019

The threat is not over

TWO separate attacks in different parts of the country, in which a total of 10 troops were martyred, have once again...
July 29, 2019

Bias in education

A REPORT prepared by two NGOs reconfirms the worst fears of how the system is played against Pakistan’s religious...
July 29, 2019

Amir’s retirement

ACE fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit Test cricket with immediate effect has come as a shock to...