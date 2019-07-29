DAWN.COM

Nation must unite for national interest despite internal differences: Qureshi

Dawn.comJuly 29, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks in the National Assembly on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that the entire Pakistani nation will have to come together for national interest in order to support the government's efforts to create a favourable environment for peace in the region.

He was briefing the lower house on the security situation in the wake of two attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan that left 10 armed forces personnel martyred.

"We may have 100 differences of political nature but there is no difference in this nation on Pakistan's borders, geography, ideology and defence," he said.

The minister said Pakistan should proceed with the same unity as shown by the parliament in response to Indian aggression in February. "The world expects Pakistan to reaffirm that we are one nation with one objective [and] we desire peace and stability because our own peace and stability is linked to Afghanistan's peace and stability.

He said the government welcomed the opposition's suggestion to debate the matter and in this regard, he had called a session of the NA foreign affairs committee. The minister said he would take the committee in confidence on the full context, substance and content of Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to the United States.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 29, 2019 06:31pm

We must all unite and support our honerable army, judiciary and diligent government for the sake our integrity and sovernity. Let our political difference not to interfere, otherwise, our present and future generations will not forgive us - this is what our internal and external enemies want.

Adi
Jul 29, 2019 06:31pm

Ya ya, like nation has any powers and voice that matters!

