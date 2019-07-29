DAWN.COM

Ministry for Human Rights removes Iftikhar Loond as focal person on human rights in Sindh

Dawn.comJuly 29, 2019

Loond's appointment had caused a stir as it came after he was accused of allegedly assaulting to an employee in Ghotki. — DawnNewsTV/File
Loond's appointment had caused a stir as it came after he was accused of allegedly assaulting to an employee in Ghotki. — DawnNewsTV/File

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday announced the removal of Mir Iftikhar Loond as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's focal person on human rights in Sindh.

Announcing the move on Twitter, Mazari said the appointment had been withdrawn "on re-investigation and in the light of new evidence."

She did not specify what new evidence she had received.

Loond, a former vice president of its Sindh chapter, was appointed as focal person for the province by the federal human rights ministry on July 10. However, it had soon emerged that earlier this year, he had been accused of grievously assaulting one of his employees in Ghotki.

According to the victim's son, Allah Rakhio had had a disagreement with Shafiq Loond, following which he was called to Iftikhar's residence where he was mercilessly beaten up by Shafiq, Rafiq Loond and Mumtaz Ali Loond in Iftikhar's presence.

A video of Rakhio lying on his back on a stretcher and narrating his ordeal had been shared widely on social media.

A first information report (FIR) had been filed at the Khanpur Mahar police station against Iftikhar, Mumtaz, Shafiq and Rafiq on the victim's complaint.

After the appointment, Loond had shared the “achievement” of landing the coveted position on social media. The move had attracted a strong reaction from human rights activists and members of civil society groups and opposition parties.

Amongst other prominent figures, human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir had called for a justification for the appointment from the Ministry of Human Rights.

Guzni
Jul 29, 2019 03:14pm

Good example to set.

Recommend 0
Flin Nimblefoot
Jul 29, 2019 03:19pm

Why is this person not behind bars?

Recommend 0

