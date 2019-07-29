Fans vote 1999 Chennai clash with India as Pakistan's 'greatest Test match'

Fans have voted Pakistan’s 12-run win over India at Chennai in 1999 as the team's greatest game match to date in the country's 432-Test history, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

The Test was played from January 28 to 31 with Pakistan coming back from behind to win back-to-back games on the Indian soil.

From July 26 to 29, PCB ran a poll regarding Pakistan's greatest Test win on its official Facebook page and Twitter handle in which 15,847 fans cast their votes.

An overwhelming 65 per cent of votes went to the 1999 Chennai Test, while the 1987 Bangalore Test, the 1954 Oval Test and the 1994 Karachi Test received 15pc, 11pc and 10pc votes, respectively.

Saqlain Mushtaq in sajdah after taking a wicket. — Photo courtesy ESPN cricinfo

According to the PCB press release, the poll received nearly 109,000 impressions on Twitter and reached of 1.02 million users on Facebook. The initiative was launched to celebrate the launch of the World Test Championship, which will take place in England today.

The World Test Championship, which begins with the Ashes series, will see the nine top-ranked sides in the world compete in the tournament, with each side playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents in the two-year cycle. The top two teams will play the final in June 2021.

Pakistan’s run in the long-awaited championship will kick off in October when they will host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series.

Pakistan's schedule

October 2019 – v Sri Lanka (two home Tests)

November 2019 – v Australia (two away Tests)

January 2020 – v Bangladesh (two home Tests)

July/August 2020 – v England (three away Tests)

December 2020 – v New Zealand (two away Tests)

January 2021 – v South Africa (two home Tests)

'Chennai Test is the benchmark'

The four Tests for the poll were selected by an independent panel of cricket experts and historians which included Benedict Bermange, Mazher Arshad, Dr Nauman Niaz, Osman Samiuddin and Qamar Ahmed.

Wasim Akram, the captain of that Pakistan side, while reminiscing the Chennai Test said: “If all those who watched it live can still get goosebumps, just imagine the emotions, reactions and feelings of those who were directly involved in that match. We talk a lot about pressure cricket and a match of fluctuating fortunes, well, if anyone wants to know what pressure is and how to handle and deliver in it, then Chennai Test is the benchmark.

“I was involved in three of the four Tests that were shortlisted and cannot agree more with the fans’ choice of the 1999 Chennai Test as Pakistan’s greatest Test to date.”

“For me, three things from the Chennai Test will always remain fresh: Shahid Afridi’s sublime 141 in the second innings, Saqlain Mushtaq’s five-for in both the innings and Chennai crowd’s standing ovation. Let’s not forget this was our first Test in India since the 1987 Bangalore Test victory and we had arrived in Chennai unsure of the public response.

“So, our 12-run victory was also Chennai crowd’s victory and the fans’ decision is a testament to that."

'Icing on the cake'

Shahid Afridi, who scored a total of 152 runs in the match and took three wickets in the first innings, said: “Now, that the fans have voted the 1999 Chennai Test as Pakistan’s greatest Test, it is a perfect icing on the cake. I feel honoured to have been part of that mercurial side that had all the grace, class, talent and above all, ability to win from any stage.

“Those close to that team know my selection was not a straightforward one despite taking five wickets in an innings in my previous Test. As such, to get a chance to play in the Chennai Test and then contribute in the team’s success was something I was always very proud of.

“Even when Sachin Tendulkar and Nayan Mongia had stitched a 136-run partnership to edge India closer to victory, we had remained confident and upbeat. In my career, I have seen only a few times the same on-field atmosphere, hunger for victory and the players’ body language like in that Test.

“Cricket is all about pressure, but the 1999 Chennai Test exposed the Pakistan cricket team to a unique and different type of pressure that somehow encouraged the players to bring out their best as their motivation and determination to win continued to increase with every session.”

“The Chennai Test was the birth of Saqlain Mushtaq, the magician and inventor of doosra. He bowled tireless with his guile and craft, kept the India batmen at bay. History will remember his second innings dismissal of Tendulkar, caught by Wasim Akram at covers, as one of the priceless beauties of Test cricket.

“Two hundred and thirty-six Test cricketers have represented Pakistan in 432 Tests. Each player is special and each Test important to us. In this background, I want to thank all the fans who have voted for the 11 who figured in the Chennai Test of 1999. This honour and respect means a lot to all of us.”

Pakistan Cricket Board Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “I am delighted that the fans got an opportunity to remember and cherish the epic feats of our team. I congratulate the stars of the 1999 team. That the victory is still being celebrated after more than two decades underscores its magnificence and what it means to the fans of Pakistan cricket.

“Pakistan is a proud Test nation and we are pleased to join the ICC in the launch of the prestigious ICC World Test Championship. I am hopeful that by providing context to every Test match around the world, we will see an increase in the fan base for the format.

“Pakistan will continue to play its role in the development of the game. I expect a record viewership for the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June 2021 which, hopefully, Pakistan will be a part of.”

Scores in brief

Pakistan

1st inning 238 all out

Prominent batsmen

Moin Khan - 60

Mohammd Yousuf - 53

Wasim Akram - 38

Saeed Anwar - 24

Prominent bowlers

Anil Kumble 6-70

Javagal Srinath 3-63

Second inning 286 all out

Prominent batsmen

Shahid Afridi 141

Inzamam-ul-Haq 51

Saleem Malik 32

Mohammad Yousuf 26

Prominent bowlers

Venkatesh Prasad 6-33

Sachin Tendulkar 2-35

India

1st inning 254 all out

Prominent batsmen

Saurav Ganguly - 54

Rahul Dravid - 53

Sadagoppan Ramesh - 43

Prominent bowlers

Saqlain Mushtaq 5-94

Shahid Afridi 3-31

Wasim Akram 2-60

Second inning 258 all out

Prominent batsmen

Sachin Tendulkar -136

Nayan Mongia - 52

Prominent bowlers

Saqlain Mushtaq 5-93

Wasim Akram 3-80

Waqar Younis 2-26

Player of the match – Sachin Tendulkar