Today's Paper | July 29, 2019

Minority Day: Those who convert others by force do not understand Islamic history, PM says

Dawn.comUpdated July 29, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing an event regarding National Minority Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said there was no precedent in Islamic history for forcefully converting others, and those who do so "know neither the history of Islam, nor their religion, the Quran or Sunnah."

The premier made the remarks while addressing an event around the National Minority Day hosted at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

The premier said that Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life was a road map for people to follow till the day of judgement. He explained that the Prophet himself had given minorities religious freedom and protected their places of worship, "because the Quran orders that there be no compulsion in religion".

"How can we then take it into our own hands to forcefully convert someone to Islam — either by marrying [non-Muslim] women [...] or on gunpoint or to [by threatening to] kill someone because of their religion?" he asked.

"All these things are un-Islamic. If God hadn't given his messengers the power to impose their beliefs on someone, who are we [to do so]?" he asked, explaining that the messengers' duty was only to spread the word of God.

Riasat-i-Madina

The premier said that since coming to power, he had said that the Riasat-i Madina was the only model for Pakistan, which had been created in the name of Islam.

Imran shared that Allama Iqbal had said that when a Muslim rises, they aspire to this model (the model of the state of Madina), and when they fall, they deviate from this model.

"This is why I want this model to be studied in the country. What was the Riasat-i-Madina? We are trying that universities teach courses on the Riasat-i-Madina," he said.

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran also said that though the government was merely implementing the law against previous leaders, they were raising a hue and cry.

Addressing the ceremony, President Dr Arif Alvi also reiterated that the ideas of the Riasat-i-Madina be brought to Pakistan.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 29, 2019 02:25pm

He is 100 percent right.

KAJ
Jul 29, 2019 02:35pm

Well Said

Ayesha Khan
Jul 29, 2019 02:35pm

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister for telling us, we didn't know all this before you.

Sid
Jul 29, 2019 02:45pm

Good job for calling this out... unfortunately many Muslims follow the religion but don’t understand the wisdom behind the things they are doing.

The best way to invite someone to Islam is having good conduct yourself - something which was missing in our past PMs

Ranjit
Jul 29, 2019 02:46pm

Bravo. Awesome. I am truly impressed with Imran Khan. Pakistan is lucky to have him as a PM.

Jeevan Karkers
Jul 29, 2019 02:58pm

" Those who convert others by force do not understand Islamic history, PM says"

Fastest Track
Jul 29, 2019 03:12pm

Really?

