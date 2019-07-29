DAWN.COM

July 29, 2019

15-year-old Muslim boy allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Scroll Staff July 29, 2019

There have been a series of lynching incidents across the country, where victims were attacked for allegedly not chanting <em>Jai Shri Ram</em>. — AP/File
Unidentified individuals allegedly set a 15-year-old Muslim boy on fire in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram, IANS reported. The boy is undergoing treatment at the Kabir Chaura hospital in Varanasi.

“I was walking on Dudhari bridge when four men kidnapped me,” the boy said initially. “Two of them tied my hand and third one started pouring kerosene. After which they set me on fire and ran away.” He later said that he was being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram.

However, the police denied that the boy was forced to chant the religious slogan. Chandauli Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the boy gave different statements to different people.

“He’s admitted in a hospital with 45 per cent burns,” Singh told ANI. “He had given different statements to different people, so it seemed suspicious. It seemed he had been tutored. Police monitored CCTV footage of places he had mentioned and found that he had not been at any of those places."

The police officer also claimed that witnesses saw the boy set himself on fire.

There have been a series of lynching incidents across the country, where victims were attacked for allegedly not chanting Jai Shri Ram. In the most recent incident, two Muslim men in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city were allegedly threatened and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by unidentified people on July 21.

On June 18, a Muslim man identified as Tabrez Ansari was beaten up in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. The FIR (First Information Report) said that the mob had also forced Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. He died four days later.

Last week, a group of 49 intellectuals wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene to stop mob lynchings. The letter said that the slogan Jai Shri Ram had become a “provocative war cry” and the reason behind many lynchings in the country.

This article originally appeared at Scroll.in and has been reproduced with permission.

Comments (29)

Asad
Jul 29, 2019 01:03pm

Shame on India and its hindutva

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jul 29, 2019 01:09pm

This is so brutal... yet the Indian trolls will again try to teach us lessons on religious freedom. Shame on the entire world. How could anyone keep a blind eye on this and how can the Indian trolls defend this.

Daily we receive videos and pics of such atrocities from India.

Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Jul 29, 2019 01:09pm

Thanks to Almighty that we got a separate country and we all should protect our motherland.

Recommend 0
Farooque
Jul 29, 2019 01:09pm

Sham democracy

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jul 29, 2019 01:10pm

This is a democratic country of 1.35 billion people. Racism and religious discrimination at it's peak. No religion in the world teach and encourage such acts.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 29, 2019 01:12pm

What a grave, gigantic, gruesome, gross and great tragedy happening regularly since August 15, 1947 as a sociocultural norm, value and tradition in the biggest false, fraud, sham, shame and fake democracy of the world called Republic of India?

Recommend 0
Ghouse
Jul 29, 2019 01:12pm

@Asad, Have you read the article thoroughly ? If needed, please take someone's help for proper comprehension.

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Jul 29, 2019 01:13pm

Modi's new India is on fire. Communal divisive ideology will only lead to where it has always led!

Recommend 0
Abdul wadood
Jul 29, 2019 01:13pm

Silence for humanity

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 29, 2019 01:14pm

UNO and specially USA and Europe must send an independent missions separately to find out the atrocities being committed by the majority Hindus on minorities specially Muslims after the BJP coming in power.How intolerant and brutal the society has become.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Jul 29, 2019 01:16pm

...and they talk about going in space. Pathetic.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 29, 2019 01:16pm

Nothing will happen to the people who set the boy on fire. This is not an isolated incidence, there is a pattern of such behaviour after BJP came to power.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 29, 2019 01:19pm

Indian Muslims must come out and raise their voice against such blatant injustice.

Recommend 0
Rfam
Jul 29, 2019 01:21pm

@Zia, And how do you know this?

Recommend 0
Uzair
Jul 29, 2019 01:24pm

45% burns mean he isn't very likely to survive, and the police claim it to be a conspiracy by the victim? Shameful.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 29, 2019 01:26pm

Somebody ask Owaisi, if he is still happy they way muslims in India are living!

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 29, 2019 01:26pm

Eyewitnesses say, the boy set himself on fire.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 29, 2019 01:28pm

Every body present in the photograph is well identifiable, but the rule of law, and humanity is not present any where in India particularly for poor muslims.

Recommend 0
riz
Jul 29, 2019 01:28pm

India is heading towards its logical end !

Recommend 0
Mani
Jul 29, 2019 01:29pm

Democracy eh?

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 29, 2019 01:30pm

@Philosopher (from Japan), launching satellites into space is not going into space.

Recommend 0
AW
Jul 29, 2019 01:30pm

If Modi and BJP keep up with promoting and protecting the Hindutva ideology, India will breakup with 226 million Muslims and 150 million Sikhs demanding division of India. Looks like Modi is hell bent on making that happen

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jul 29, 2019 01:31pm

World shameless democracy.

Recommend 0
King
Jul 29, 2019 01:32pm

It's fake News

Recommend 0
joseph
Jul 29, 2019 01:35pm

this is my home, false news

Recommend 0
wajeeh hasan
Jul 29, 2019 01:36pm

Is there any shame left in India? Where are so called NGOs and Human rights organisations of United Nations.

Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 29, 2019 01:36pm

As Hindu, I condemn this and am ashamed by it.

Recommend 0
umer zaman khan
Jul 29, 2019 01:37pm

And some still question the validity of two nation theory. Shame.

Recommend 0
asif khan
Jul 29, 2019 01:40pm

Thank you Quaid e Azam for realizing the true nature of Hindus and demanding separate Nation. Two Nation Theory is 200% True. Longlive Pakistan

Recommend 0

