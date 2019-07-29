15-year-old Muslim boy allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Unidentified individuals allegedly set a 15-year-old Muslim boy on fire in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram, IANS reported. The boy is undergoing treatment at the Kabir Chaura hospital in Varanasi.
“I was walking on Dudhari bridge when four men kidnapped me,” the boy said initially. “Two of them tied my hand and third one started pouring kerosene. After which they set me on fire and ran away.” He later said that he was being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram.
However, the police denied that the boy was forced to chant the religious slogan. Chandauli Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the boy gave different statements to different people.
“He’s admitted in a hospital with 45 per cent burns,” Singh told ANI. “He had given different statements to different people, so it seemed suspicious. It seemed he had been tutored. Police monitored CCTV footage of places he had mentioned and found that he had not been at any of those places."
The police officer also claimed that witnesses saw the boy set himself on fire.
There have been a series of lynching incidents across the country, where victims were attacked for allegedly not chanting Jai Shri Ram. In the most recent incident, two Muslim men in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city were allegedly threatened and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by unidentified people on July 21.
On June 18, a Muslim man identified as Tabrez Ansari was beaten up in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. The FIR (First Information Report) said that the mob had also forced Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. He died four days later.
Last week, a group of 49 intellectuals wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene to stop mob lynchings. The letter said that the slogan Jai Shri Ram had become a “provocative war cry” and the reason behind many lynchings in the country.
This article originally appeared at Scroll.in and has been reproduced with permission.
Comments (29)
Shame on India and its hindutva
This is so brutal... yet the Indian trolls will again try to teach us lessons on religious freedom. Shame on the entire world. How could anyone keep a blind eye on this and how can the Indian trolls defend this.
Daily we receive videos and pics of such atrocities from India.
Thanks to Almighty that we got a separate country and we all should protect our motherland.
Sham democracy
This is a democratic country of 1.35 billion people. Racism and religious discrimination at it's peak. No religion in the world teach and encourage such acts.
What a grave, gigantic, gruesome, gross and great tragedy happening regularly since August 15, 1947 as a sociocultural norm, value and tradition in the biggest false, fraud, sham, shame and fake democracy of the world called Republic of India?
@Asad, Have you read the article thoroughly ? If needed, please take someone's help for proper comprehension.
Modi's new India is on fire. Communal divisive ideology will only lead to where it has always led!
Silence for humanity
UNO and specially USA and Europe must send an independent missions separately to find out the atrocities being committed by the majority Hindus on minorities specially Muslims after the BJP coming in power.How intolerant and brutal the society has become.
...and they talk about going in space. Pathetic.
Nothing will happen to the people who set the boy on fire. This is not an isolated incidence, there is a pattern of such behaviour after BJP came to power.
Indian Muslims must come out and raise their voice against such blatant injustice.
@Zia, And how do you know this?
45% burns mean he isn't very likely to survive, and the police claim it to be a conspiracy by the victim? Shameful.
Somebody ask Owaisi, if he is still happy they way muslims in India are living!
Eyewitnesses say, the boy set himself on fire.
Every body present in the photograph is well identifiable, but the rule of law, and humanity is not present any where in India particularly for poor muslims.
India is heading towards its logical end !
Democracy eh?
@Philosopher (from Japan), launching satellites into space is not going into space.
If Modi and BJP keep up with promoting and protecting the Hindutva ideology, India will breakup with 226 million Muslims and 150 million Sikhs demanding division of India. Looks like Modi is hell bent on making that happen
World shameless democracy.
It's fake News
this is my home, false news
Is there any shame left in India? Where are so called NGOs and Human rights organisations of United Nations.
As Hindu, I condemn this and am ashamed by it.
And some still question the validity of two nation theory. Shame.
Thank you Quaid e Azam for realizing the true nature of Hindus and demanding separate Nation. Two Nation Theory is 200% True. Longlive Pakistan