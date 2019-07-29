1 killed, power outages hit Karachi as parts of Sindh experience rain

At least one individual was killed due to electrocution while various parts of Karachi were hit with power outages as the metropolis and other parts of Sindh experienced rain on Monday.

A weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department on July 25 had stated that widespread rains and wind-thunderstorms were expected from Sunday to Tuesday in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat and Makran divisions.

In Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions, scattered rains and wind-thunderstorms with isolated moderate to heavy rainfall were expected.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall was expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions) and Kalat and Makran divisions today and tomorrow.

"Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Monday and Tuesday, while flash flooding [may occur] in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob divisions during the period," the advisory added.

Karachi

An individual, who passed away due to electrocution, was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in an Edhi ambulance, Rescue 1122 sources said.

Parts of the city also experienced power outages including various courts such as the Supreme Court Karachi registry, the Sindh High Court and accountability courts. This affected court proceedings resulting in most hearings being rescheduled.

In a post shared on Twitter, K-Electric said that the power supply situation was normal in most areas, while supply to a few parts of Gadap, Baldia Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Korangi had been affected due to heavy rainfall.

According to a spokesperson for the K-Electric, electricity had been restored fully or partially in North Karachi Sector 11, Nagan Chowrangi, Nipa, Block 19 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Nazimabad Block 5, Punjab Chowrangi, Akthar Colony, Dohraji, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Hassan Square and the Saddar Lucky Star area. Work is underway to restore power in affected parts of Baldia, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Federal B. Area.

Power supply to important installations including the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has not been affected, he said.

The spokesperson asked city dwellers to stay away from electrical wires and poles due to rain.

Ahead of the rain, civic bodies in Karachi were put on high alert on Saturday and vacations of all employees were cancelled.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani had told Dawn that he had directed the authorities of all districts to immediately initiate cleanliness work on an emergency basis and get it done before the rain.

Hyderabad

A heavy downpour caused flooding in various parts of Hyderabad including Latifabad and Qasimabad. Rainwater accumulated in all low-lying areas and on main arteries of the city. The Met Office recorded 38mm of rain till 8am.

The rain that had started at 3am continued intermittently till noon. Attendance at offices was low and traffic disappeared from roads while the Shahbaz Building, known as the local Sindh government secretariat, remained submerged.

Hyderabad also experienced a widespread power breakdown. The main pumping stations of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) remained shut or ran on generators.

Earlier, the CEO of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Abdul Haq Memon, had said that power supply would not be affected much if it rained today.

Following the power breakdown, Hyderabad division Commissioner Abbas Baloch spoke to the Hesco chief and others in order to restore the electricity supply.

Baloch said that the Hesco chief was asked to ensure power supply to the feeders that supply power to Wasa’s pumping stations, adding that the Hesco official had assured that this would be done.

The abandoned Wadhu Wah (canal) received sewage from Qasimabad and was overflowing since the morning. A passage was being created in order to release the water to a nearby ground. Flooding was also reported in Latifabad, City Cloth Market area, Liaquat Colony, Fatima Jinnah Road, Station Road, Hyder Chowk, Railway Station area, parts of Qasimabad, Tulsi Das Road, Hali Road, Qadamgah Moula Ali and Sarfraz Colony.