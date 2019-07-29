DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maryam assails ‘powerless’ government

Amjad MahmoodUpdated July 29, 2019

Email

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a gibe at the ruling PTI saying the government is ‘powerless’ as the order to release senior columnist Irfan Siddiqui has been issued without even bringing it into the notice of the prime minister. — PMLN Media Twitter/File
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a gibe at the ruling PTI saying the government is ‘powerless’ as the order to release senior columnist Irfan Siddiqui has been issued without even bringing it into the notice of the prime minister. — PMLN Media Twitter/File

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a gibe at the ruling PTI saying the government is ‘powerless’ as the order to release senior columnist Irfan Siddiqui has been issued without even bringing it into the notice of the prime minister.

“This is the level of the selected and his government. The decisions are taken and withdrawn while he [the prime minister] is totally unaware of. What’s the use of such a rule wherein the government and the selected are humiliated on a daily basis and they are left as bystanders! But the talk of respect and ego can be understood only by the respectable,” reads her tweet issued in response to a press conference by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar.

Ms Nawaz also embedded a combo of TV screen grabs of Mr Akbar’s presser and of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s.

Mr Siddiqui, an adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was released on bail on Sunday two days after he was arrested by police for violating the tenancy act in a late-night raid.

Responding to one of her followers’ tweet that the bail plea of Mr Siddiqui was accepted after the prime minister learnt that Maryam Nawaz’s speeches were written by herself and not Mr Siddiqui, she said: No, it is because it [the arrest decision] backfired. There is a limit to everything and that limit has been crossed. Whatever excesses they commit now will only be counterproductive. So watch out!

In yet another tweet she denied a claim made by a senior journalist that Nawaz Sharif as prime minister had asked for sacking of some [army] officials and tendering of apologies on a tweet issued from the official account of the director-general of the ISPR, public relations wing of the armed forces.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif neither demanded dismissal of anyone nor sought tendering of apologies by others. He had only stated that he was a humble person and didn’t want anyone to seek his forgiveness. But, yes, the tweet containing the word Rejected is an insult of the elected prime minister and the Constitution and that must be withdrawn.”

The ISPR had in a tweet back on April 29, 2017 rejected the report issued by the PM’s office regarding a news leak report. The tweet was withdrawn after about 10 days.

Commenting on JUI-F president Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s threat of marching on Islamabad in the month of October if the incumbent government didn’t resign next month (in August), she said “unlike a similar march by Imran Khan when except some individuals involved in the behind the scene conspiracy masses were not part of it, a very big people’s power is behind the Maulana. If other parties joined in [the march] then if God wills, the game will end. Those arrogant of power know that a war cannot be waged against the masses. The end of the conspiracy will be terrible, if God wills.”

Then in opposition, the Imran Khan-led PTI had earlier marched on Islamabad in August 2014 and then attempted to lockdown the federal capital in November 2016.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Yahya
Jul 29, 2019 09:48am

This is called Rule of Law, PML(n) is alien of it

Recommend 0
Shah
Jul 29, 2019 09:54am

Just sick and tired of children of the previous rulers.

Recommend 0
Khans the Superior
Jul 29, 2019 09:55am

Shame on Maryam Safdar. PMLN is finished beyond upper Punjab. The people dont care about you in the rest of Pakistan She is famous among the uneducated or Urdu medium primary pass people of Punjab only.

Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
Jul 29, 2019 09:55am

Such ridiculous actions show Imran Khan is totally unaware and he comes to know by TV. This is the time that all politicians sit together to come out of such mess.

Recommend 0
Iqbal
Jul 29, 2019 09:59am

Still living in fools paradise. Pakistan has moved on but Mariam Nawaz still sitting in the past.

Recommend 0
Umar Aftab
Jul 29, 2019 10:04am

Why should the PM be informed of someone getting arrested? Yesterday Maryam NS was complaining that PM was interfering in judicial system and today she is saying PM is not informed.

Recommend 0
Anser
Jul 29, 2019 10:07am

Jail her! Enough

Recommend 0
Simon
Jul 29, 2019 10:18am

Pls ask this woman when she plans to return the Mayfair apts?

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 29, 2019 10:23am

Maryam is positioning herself to be the next PM of pakistan.....she is very talented young lady.....

Recommend 0
Backstreet boys
Jul 29, 2019 10:24am

Can she stop crying all the time. She has enpugh money to last her 5 lifetimes stop complaining and do some good work please

Recommend 0
Aussie
Jul 29, 2019 10:25am

What do they need, they want PML N to come back to power and start looting again?? and than take turns with PPP..is this was the dream of our Leader Qaid E Azam Jinnah?

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jul 29, 2019 10:30am

Meaningless press conference, and a waste of space. Only interest of this family is to protect their loot.

Recommend 0
Umar Aftab
Jul 29, 2019 10:30am

@Jamal Ahmed, PM should be unaware of such an arrest. This is the job of law enforcement agencies.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 29, 2019 10:35am

The princess is dreaming that people of Pakistan will accept heredity politics and corruption practices.In last election,Maulana lost his seat due to the change in thinking of the people and the opposition has no street support.

Recommend 0
Prof Javaid Khan
Jul 29, 2019 10:50am

What is she, the convicted PML N leader talking about?. In which country of the World a PM keep track of all arrest made by the police. Police is independent institution. It was during PML N rule that police was treated like a personal employee of ruling elite and who were ready to do anything on the phone call of any member of Shareef Family.

Recommend 0
Prof Javaid Khan
Jul 29, 2019 10:51am

@Jamal Ahmed, In which democratic country of the World a PM keep track of all arrests made by the police ?

Recommend 0
Prof Javaid Khan
Jul 29, 2019 10:52am

@Jehengir khan, But convicted by the courts of this country. How can she contest election?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Epoch of its own

Epoch of its own

Somewhere out there is a cherry-red Tesla Roadster reflecting Earth’s image.

Editorial

July 29, 2019

The threat is not over

TWO separate attacks in different parts of the country, in which a total of 10 troops were martyred, have once again...
July 29, 2019

Bias in education

A REPORT prepared by two NGOs reconfirms the worst fears of how the system is played against Pakistan’s religious...
July 29, 2019

Amir’s retirement

ACE fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit Test cricket with immediate effect has come as a shock to...
July 28, 2019

Lawmakers’ nationality

This is an emotive issue due to historical and cultural contexts peculiar to Pakistan.
July 28, 2019

Syria deaths

A GRIM reminder that the war in Syria is still continuing has come in the form of a UN statement that air strikes by...
July 28, 2019

Tax refunds

THE new sales tax rules being implemented from next month to address the accumulation of tax refund claims of...