July 29, 2019

Martyred soldier laid to rest in Mastung

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Updated July 29, 2019

Soldier Hafeezullah Sarperah of the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, who embraced martyrdom along with a paramilitary officer and two other soldiers in an ambush in Kech district on Saturday, was laid to rest in his hometown Kirdgap, Mastung district, on Sunday with military honour. — AFP/File
QUETTA: Soldier Hafeezullah Sarperah of the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, who embraced martyrdom along with a paramilitary officer and two other soldiers in an ambush in Kech district on Saturday, was laid to rest in his hometown Kirdgap, Mastung district, on Sunday with military honour.

Read: 10 armed forces personnel martyred in two terrorist attacks in N. Waziristan, Balochistan: ISPR

His funeral prayer was attended by senior FC officers, tribal elders, notables, relatives and large number of people.

On Saturday, terrorists opened fire on FC troops in Kech district, martyring four personnel. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack took place when the FC troops were carrying out a combing and sensitisation operation between Hoshab and Turbat areas.

The martyred personnel included Captain Aaqib Javed, Sepoy Nadir and Sepoy Atif Altaf, the ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2019

