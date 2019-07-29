DAWN.COM

Deadly violence mars start of Afghan election process

AgenciesUpdated July 29, 2019

KABUL: Two security personnel take position near the site of the attack. — AP
KABUL: The start of Afghanistan’s election season was marred by deadly violence on Sunday, just hours after President Ashraf Ghani insisted “peace is coming” to the war-torn nation.

At least two people were killed and 25 others wounded in an attack targeting the Kabul office of Ghani’s running mate, Amrullah Saleh.

The violence came on the official starting day of campaign season for the upcoming presidential elections, serving as a grim reminder of Afghanistan’s woeful security situation and the sort of mayhem and murder that have beset previous polls.

The attack began around 4:40pm, when a huge blast struck near the Green Trend office, a youth- and reform-focused civil society organisation Saleh heads. He escaped without serious injury, his office said.

Three hours later, the attack was still going on. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Pakistan condemns attack on office of President Ghani’s running mate

“The security forces have cordoned off the area. The security forces are trying to kill the attackers as soon as possible,” interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said at least two people had been killed and 25 wounded.

Earlier on Sunday, a buoyant Ghani kicked off his campaign by insisting “peace is coming” and that pivotal talks with the Taliban would take place.

He is hoping to fend off challenges from 17 other candidates to score a second term at twice-postponed presidential elections now slated for September 28.

Despondent voters

The country faces a host of major issues ahead of the election, including rocketing crime, a lacklustre economy, soaring unemployment, and crumbling infrastructure.

Voters are despondent about the prospects of a fair election, and many worry about a repeat of the sort of violent attacks on previous polling stations by the Taliban and other insurgent groups trying to undermine Afghanistan’s fragile democracy.

Ghani insisted this year’s election would be “clean”, but distrust is rife.

Sayed Jan, a 27-year-old student, said he won’t be voting as he has lost faith since the 2014 election that was mired in allegations of fraud and ballot stuffing.

“We have been betrayed by the candidates in the past, we cannot trust them this time,” he said.

“We need peace in Afghanistan instead of elections. Even if I vote, the election will be fraudulent.”

In Kabul, security forces fanned out across the city as leading candidates held rallies.

Ghani’s top rival is Abdullah Abdullah, who currently serves as the president’s chief executive under an awkward power-sharing arrangement brokered by the US after the 2014 election.

“It is our national and religious duty to take advantage of any opportunities for peace,” Abdullah told a campaign rally.

One crucial issue is that the elections happen at all: they were postponed twice this year and further delays could lead to more distrust.

Other presidential candidates include Ghani’s former national security adviser Hanif Atmar and former warlord Gulbadin Hekmatyar.

Attack condemned

Pakistan criticised the attack on Mr Saleh’s office. In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said: “Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the office of Mr Amrullah Saleh, a vice presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

In another tweet, he said Islamabad supported democracy in the neighbouring country. “Pakistan fully supports the democratic process in Afghanistan. We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to restore complete peace in the country through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process,” Dr Faisal said.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2019

