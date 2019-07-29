Commission revising Islamabad master plan gets more time

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to extend deadline for the commission formed in December last for revising the master plan of Islamabad.

The government has also decided to add new members from a cross-section of society to the commission. Sources said that the new names would be finalised in the next few days.

The commission, which was formed in December last year, was supposed to complete the task of first-ever revision of the master plan within six months by July 13 deadline.

Govt decides to include more members in the body

The sources said that during this period the commission members had finalised their recommendation reports, which were being consolidated.

While, a request for proposal (RFP) for hiring a consultant, who will complete almost 20 studies, for making the final revision is also completed and soon the government will hire a consultant through a competitive process.

The sources said that the government had directed that the new members should include architects, town planners, horticulturists, lawyers, environmentalist, engineers and representatives of the business community.

A source in the interior ministry said that the commission would study the available data to be presented by the convener and prepare within a month a draft report, including some specific points for a decision with focus on preserving and improving the green character of Islamabad. Meanwhile, the consultants will develop execution and implementation plans.

“The commission already has good experts who have done a great job in the first six months. The addition of new members should be made with utmost care, as there are reports that some consultants of the developers and housing societies in Islamabad are also trying to become members of this important commission,” warned an official of CDA, who requested not to be named.

The said commission had recently rejected the CDA’s proposal of enhancing storeys in the centres (markaz areas) of sectors and neighbourhood markets.

The official said that addition of people with good repute would be helpful for making proper revision of the blueprint of capital.

“New names will be finalised soon and in this regard the commission is in touch with the ministry of interior,” said CDA spokesperson Syed Safdar Ali. He said people of good repute would be selected so that the task of proper revision of Islamabad master plan was completed.

The Islamabad master plan was developed in 1960 by a Greek firm Doxiadis Associates, which was supposed to be revised after every 20 years, but successive governments did not make revision that resulted in poor planning. At present, Islamabad, particularly its rural area, is dotted with unauthorised constructions.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2019