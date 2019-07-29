DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani porter rescued by fellow climbers on Gasherbrum glacier

Jamal ShahidUpdated July 29, 2019

Email

Alpine Club of Pakistan says that climbing on K2 was now being considered done and all K2 climbers had now safely returned to the base camp. — Photo by Imad Brohi/File
Alpine Club of Pakistan says that climbing on K2 was now being considered done and all K2 climbers had now safely returned to the base camp. — Photo by Imad Brohi/File

ISLAMABAD: Another crisis ended happily after a climber who ran into trouble in a possible icefall was rescued by fellow Polish, American and Pakistani mountaineers on Saturday.

“This time it was a Pakistani porter who needed assistance on the Gasherbrum glacier. The stricken climber had to be lowered down the slopes in a makeshift sled by Denis Urubko, a Kazakh climber, and Sergi Mignote from Spain,” said Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri.

The official said on Sunday that Denis Urubko assisted in the third rescue mission to get the Pakistani porter to safety after rescuing a Lithuanian climber from the same glacier, who was suffering from fatigue and extreme cold.

ACP praises Kazakh climber for assistance in rescue missions

The official praised Denis Urubko for assisting in the second and third rescue missions in the past five days, after helping extract Francesco Cassardo on Gasherbrum-VII piercing the horizon at 6,955 metres earlier this week.

The ACP said that climbing on K2 was now being considered done and all K2 climbers had now safely returned to the base camp.

“This year’s highlights on K2 were especially the climbers who captured the peak without supplemental oxygen. Some of the mountaineers who made no-O2 ascent included Hungarian Szilard Suhajda who also climbed without the help of porters.

Also, equally elated were Carla Perez who became the first South American woman to summit both the Mount Everest and K2 without bottled O2,” Mr Haidri said while quoting the climbers.

He congratulated the four of 19 mountaineers from the Seven Summit Treks who made the K2 summit without bottled oxygen. Among the no O2-ascent were David Roeske of the US, Johan Wenzel of Austria, German Anja Karena Blacha and Moesses Fiamonicini from Brazil.

“The final bow goes to Nepalese Nirmal Purja who has become the man of this summer season for his blitz of ascents on Broak Peak and K2,” Mr Haidri said.

According to ACP, Nirmal Purja scaled 11 of the 14 8,000ers peaks around the world in three months, including all the five highest peaks in Pakistan.

It said that Nirmal Purja had left three more peaks on his list; Manaslu in Nepal, Shishapangma in Tibet and Cho Oyu on the Nepalese and Tibetan border.

However, one of the most anticipated successful summit attempts were expected to be made by Swiss climber Mike Horn and his team, the ACP said. Mike Horn was among the climbers who decided to scale K2 another day and abandoned their dreams earlier on.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Epoch of its own

Epoch of its own

Somewhere out there is a cherry-red Tesla Roadster reflecting Earth’s image.

Editorial

July 29, 2019

The threat is not over

TWO separate attacks in different parts of the country, in which a total of 10 troops were martyred, have once again...
July 29, 2019

Bias in education

A REPORT prepared by two NGOs reconfirms the worst fears of how the system is played against Pakistan’s religious...
July 29, 2019

Amir’s retirement

ACE fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit Test cricket with immediate effect has come as a shock to...
July 28, 2019

Lawmakers’ nationality

This is an emotive issue due to historical and cultural contexts peculiar to Pakistan.
July 28, 2019

Syria deaths

A GRIM reminder that the war in Syria is still continuing has come in the form of a UN statement that air strikes by...
July 28, 2019

Tax refunds

THE new sales tax rules being implemented from next month to address the accumulation of tax refund claims of...