Maulana Fazlur Rehman threatens march on Islamabad if govt does not step down by August

Dawn.comUpdated July 28, 2019

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing the 'million march' rally in Quetta on Sunday. — JUI-F Facebook
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday threatened to march on Islamabad if the government does not step down by August.

Speaking at a 'million march' rally organised by the party in Quetta, the JUI-F chief said that "failure to do so would result in the entire country marching down on Islamabad in October".

"We want to clarify that the drums of war have already been beaten as a message to such forces, such international agents, the representatives of global powers, and the false leaders who have forced their way into power."

"I want to highlight that the Quetta million march is our last million march and now our next step will be taken in Islamabad," he said.

The JUI-F chief, directly addressing the government, said that in the first phase of their plan, a chance was being given to the government "to resign by August upon which they will save themselves from the Islamabad march".

"If you do not resign by August, you will find us in Islamabad by October," he vowed.

He claimed that the entire country would march in October. "This will be an independence march. The way we freed ourselves from the British, we will free ourselves from this government."

The JUI-F chief emphasised that since the joint stance by the opposition is that the elections were rigged and are not accepted by them, new elections must take place. He said that the same had been discussed in the recently held All Parties Conference.

Take a look: Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz discuss 'shared concern' on inflation, economy

Speaking about the rising prices of commodities, he said that a salaried man who earns Rs30,000-40,000 has been rendered incapable of buying the monthly groceries. He recalled that after the government's first budget was announced, traders far and wide had held strikes and recorded their protests.

"The trader community is the face of the economy. When they recorded such a protest then what else is left to see," he said, adding that "we cannot leave the economy in your hands when you are as incapable and unqualified as you are".

He appealed the government to "not let Pakistan turn into Afghanistan".

He said that the party wishes to see the country prosper "but if you are adamant on forcibly remaining in power despite being [illegally elected], then come, we can fight it out. Then we will see what your future is and what ours will be."

Targeting the prime minister, he said: "You have made people's lives miserable and you call it a documented economy. This documented economy is a Western agenda and the international financial organisations in its name seek to gain access to the pockets of every person and trader in the far reaches of the country."

British Pakistani
Jul 28, 2019 11:49pm

Imran is the friend of the mullahs, they will never force him out of office - this is a fraud

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jul 28, 2019 11:49pm

Please do it Maulana Sahib. Hope you get thrown into the jail for disturbing law and order

Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 28, 2019 11:50pm

He should be arrested for abusing children by forcing them to come and listen to propaganda against the government. He can dream away will never come back to government Inshallah.

Recommend 0
khokhar
Jul 28, 2019 11:52pm

Which August? 2023?

Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 28, 2019 11:53pm

He is abusing children by forcing them to come to these marches. If he has any intelligence he will realise who has ruined the country, the PLM N and their subsidiary PPP and including him.

Recommend 0
Jigar
Jul 28, 2019 11:54pm

How very patriotic Maulana sahib. Wish you had the same verve and passion when you were handling Kashmir affairs for the country. Who needs enemies when there are people like you amidst us.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Jul 28, 2019 11:54pm

Enough of this Mullah and his doctrine, he should step down from politics.

Recommend 0
khokhar
Jul 28, 2019 11:56pm

Was he speaking to million? may typing error could be minions

Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 28, 2019 11:57pm

Maulana is suffering from jealousy which is a sin in Islam. He is missing all the corruption. Must be investigated where he gets his money from.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 29, 2019 12:02am

Only Fazal-ur-Rehman can dare to sit on container in Islamabad for more than 126 days until PTI will come to negotiate terms with him.

Maulana is a very strong man and without him no government can dare to run its day to day affairs without the moral support of Fazal-ur-Rehman.

Imran Khan can send Nawaz Sharif and Zardari to jail but can’t even think to send Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to jail as his followers who are his actual strength will spread in all four corners of the country.

Time has come to see as who is more powerful and strong politically whether Imran Khan of PTI or Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman of JUI(F).

The other political parties i.e. PMLN and PPP will also come to give support for the cause of Maulana and there actual problem will start.

The country is already facing financial crises and every single person seems to be sick and tired of present situation going on for about a year and need to see a change whether it is done by govt. itself or by other political forces.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 29, 2019 12:03am

This sounds like a declaration of war. A promise of civil war. A troubling and provocative message... Let cooler heads prevail!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 29, 2019 12:05am

Look who's talking. What a joke.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 29, 2019 12:05am

Million man march in Quetta? There are less than a million people in entire district.

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
Jul 29, 2019 12:05am

The government must step down. That is not asking very much.

Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jul 29, 2019 12:10am

Molana is worried about his accountability of 10 years on Kashmir committee. I doubt if there is a major confrontation but If they are planning to using force against a legitimate government to overthrow, then the government has every right to treat them like another TTP terrorist group and deal with them accordingly.

Recommend 0
Dare2liv
Jul 29, 2019 12:10am

Why no cases have been registered against mola diesel? What’s his source of income

Recommend 0
Anwar Sajid
Jul 29, 2019 12:11am

He has a history of doing nothing good. No surprise here.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 29, 2019 12:12am

12th man.

Recommend 0
AW
Jul 29, 2019 12:12am

Fazal ur Rehman could not win his own seat in the 2018 elections from his hometown. He represents no one. He is an instigator of chaos and a blackmailer who unethically uses religion to maintain his relevance and his network of corruption. It is time to hold this man accountable for his misdeeds and should be given a job in the jail so for once he can earn an honest livelihood

Recommend 0
Umer
Jul 29, 2019 12:14am

NAB cases are getting finalized against his corruption, he is making noise to call them victimization later when NAB will take action against him. Time to round up thugs and don't let them blackmail Govt or institutions. This guy has been part of every Govt for the last 2 decades.

Recommend 0
saksci
Jul 29, 2019 12:15am

Does tax department knows how much he earns per month what is his expenses or who is paying.

Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Jul 29, 2019 12:15am

I am 100% sure it will be a big show from JUI-F. I have seen some of the recent Jalsas by them and they were huge. Let's see if IK allows them to sit in Islamabad for 128 days.

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Jul 29, 2019 12:15am

The must government resign by August to save themselves from the Islamabad March. . . . . They must save themselves in time. Fazul is coming. He is already in Quetta.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 29, 2019 12:15am

His threat a utterly laughable to say the least.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 29, 2019 12:16am

Mulla is using Namoos e Risalat and Khatm e Nabuwat to mobilize its workers for agitation against the PTI government. Its shameful that the sacred name of religion is being used to gain political mileage. PTI itself did it too before coming to power. Is there any end to it?

Recommend 0
usama
Jul 29, 2019 12:19am

this guy is so funny ... gives a good laugh

Recommend 0
Noah
Jul 29, 2019 12:19am

3 more days to go before he renews his deadline

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 29, 2019 12:20am

The numbers Maulana is gathering at his rallied are impressive. I will urge Imran to not to take Maulana’s threats lightly.

Recommend 0
Dr Adnan khan
Jul 29, 2019 12:21am

Two hoots

Recommend 0
Shabbir
Jul 29, 2019 12:21am

Well, no cmments.

Recommend 0
Mindshare, TX
Jul 29, 2019 12:23am

So what’s your agenda for paying debts and economy revival agenda?

Recommend 0
Qamar
Jul 29, 2019 12:24am

Fazlur Rahman is upset because for the first time after 30 years, he is not living a luxurious life on taxpayers money. It is about time that he learns to pay his own living expenses.

Recommend 0
TKhan
Jul 29, 2019 12:24am

I am not sure whether to cry or laugh on Maulana? His politics has failed and only thing left for him to do is standup comedy.

Recommend 0
Moni
Jul 29, 2019 12:24am

Why such announcements of illegal actions are propagated by media?

Recommend 0
malik
Jul 29, 2019 12:25am

i hope the army or the goverment put this guy behind bars for a long long time.

Recommend 0
Khangul
Jul 29, 2019 12:25am

Out dated out classed and out numbered. Take a seat back Mr. Fszal!

Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jul 29, 2019 12:27am

Maulana provide a plan to change the government policy instead of creating chaos You want to go back taking more loans and continue the loot Give What You would do different

Recommend 0
Tamanna
Jul 29, 2019 12:27am

Seems like the rope is getting tightened hence desperate measures.

Recommend 0
Anser
Jul 29, 2019 12:30am

Let his adipose tissue melt in jail without AC! Despicable!!

Recommend 0
Tariq - USA
Jul 29, 2019 12:33am

I recall clearly when PTI government won the election, maulana sahib wanted to be the next president of Pakistan. After Arif Alvi became the president, maulana started calling the elections unfair and joined the opposition. Way to go maulana sahib!

Recommend 0
Naser
Jul 29, 2019 12:33am

Unfortunately no common sense what he says. No matter what you say you wouldn't be successful in your malign designs and the imaginary fool's world .

Recommend 0
Manga
Jul 29, 2019 12:33am

this man is hideous.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 29, 2019 12:33am

Pls let this govt work and take the country forward. For all the rest... YOUR TIME IS UP,...

Recommend 0
Aam Pakistani
Jul 29, 2019 12:37am

His zero contribution towards any positive step towards national interest is what he must be concerned with.

Always, for his personal interest agenda, making a hell of a fool out of aam Pakistani. Just stop whining.

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Jul 29, 2019 12:38am

Your time is up in politics, and it is better to announce your retirement from politics once for all. Now, the political system is getting matured in Pakistan and any party, which comes into power, will continue to complete its tenure. So, PTI despite its failure, will be given time to complete its term and let the people decide the new leadership that will run the country after five years. If this system is allowed to continue, and the elections are held on time, it is not far away that Pakistan will get a sustainable political and governance for the good of the country.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 29, 2019 12:39am

Drama king must be joking. Get rid of such mullahs if you want to save Pakistan.

Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 29, 2019 12:42am

He’s lost his marbles.

Recommend 0
Anil
Jul 29, 2019 12:43am

Time to get a taste of ur own medicine

Recommend 0
Anil
Jul 29, 2019 12:44am

Time to have a taste of ur own medicine

Recommend 0
Noman Rasheed
Jul 29, 2019 12:45am

After getting ditched from PPP and PMLN on resigning from assembly seats, Molana is left alone for the “million march”. What a pity!

Recommend 0
PakPatriot
Jul 29, 2019 12:47am

He is trying to defraud the country by diverting attention so he doesn’t have to pay taxes!!

Recommend 0
HT
Jul 29, 2019 12:47am

Hope he fails miserably

Recommend 0
Desi
Jul 29, 2019 12:48am

Can this troublemaker be sent to jail, he is good for nothing, just wants to show he is important in Pakistani politics.

Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jul 29, 2019 12:50am

“This will be an independence march. The way we freed ourselves from the British, we will free ourselves from this government." That’s quite a tall claim , unfinished agenda of partition

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 29, 2019 12:51am

Why not is Mr. Maulana Fazlur Rahman behind the bars?

Strange.

Recommend 0
sym
Jul 29, 2019 12:52am

please try your best. Nation stands with IK and not with you. Perhaps this march will bring your demise as a political party.

Recommend 0
S. Rahman
Jul 29, 2019 12:53am

What is your problem Maulana ....you could not win thru election so now you want to disrupt the government who won thru elections

Recommend 0
NACParis
Jul 29, 2019 12:53am

He is a disgrace to Islam for using religion for his selfish motives

Recommend 0
Umar
Jul 29, 2019 12:56am

Its time to do audit of National Assembly on Kashmir affairs for past 20 30 years.

Recommend 0
Ismail Baloch
Jul 29, 2019 01:01am

If PTI does not improve performance, then don't be surprised if Maulana is our next PM.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Jul 29, 2019 01:02am

Right October well ion that’s case thanks for letting us know we will make sure all the leadership is picked up by September.

Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Jul 29, 2019 01:06am

dear Maulana your threats are taken as seriously as your political ideology. A politician who couldn’t win 5 seas in the NA is now threatening to bring the government down. Please wake up and smell the coffee. The Nation knows the likes of you really well.

Recommend 0
Akhlaq A. Qureshi
Jul 29, 2019 01:07am

By reading his statement what you can get to prosper the country. He is making fool to poor people and nothing. His eyes are close. Is it the same image of the country which was with previous corrupt leaders Zardari and Nawaz time

Recommend 0
FACT
Jul 29, 2019 01:08am

Muaulana Sb, you are not even elected. Who asked you to speak on behalf of the public? Just try to marching into Islamabad if you are a man and see what happens. An empty jail cell is waiting for you next to NS and Rana.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 29, 2019 01:09am

The present day government must push hard on recovery of looted wealth of the nation by the past rulers and their associates and Maulana is one of beneficiaries.

Recommend 0
Shehzad
Jul 29, 2019 01:13am

Maulana sahab, it is remind you that people of Pakistan can not be fooled any longer.

You are in politics for decades now, you have zero achievements or developments that you did for us.

Do us a favor and quit politics.

Recommend 0
Ishtiaque
Jul 29, 2019 01:13am

Million march towards Jail on corruption charges.

Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 29, 2019 01:19am

Last resort of a loser.

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jul 29, 2019 01:22am

A person who did not win a single constituency does not have the right to threaten a majority government. He should go home and calculate how he can win in the next election.

Recommend 0
Intelligent Nawab
Jul 29, 2019 01:22am

200 people were at the million march!! Amazing.

Recommend 0
Moiz
Jul 29, 2019 01:26am

He cannot do anything....

Recommend 0
tariq
Jul 29, 2019 01:30am

Go ahead but please do not use religion for your political gain. I agree that govt has not done much to improve the economy and opposition has to put the pressure but keep it all political and do not give Fatwa and use religion. If you take the path to Islamabad, I am sure you will be embarrassed and frustrated and in frustration you may use innocent followers toward wrong direction. Anyway, this seems to be your last attempt to save your political career.

Recommend 0
Shahnawaz
Jul 29, 2019 01:30am

I hope people in Pakistan stop listeninig to this fake Molvi, spreading hate, lawlessness and words of anarcy just because he does not have access to luxries which he has been used to for last few decades. Shame on him.

Recommend 0
FB
Jul 29, 2019 01:31am

What a joke he is!

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 29, 2019 01:36am

'He claimed that the entire country would march in October. "This will be an independence march. The way we freed ourselves from the British, we will free ourselves from this government."

Fazul Rahman should remember his father was against Pakistan. The million man March will be against you and your corrupt cronies.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 29, 2019 01:38am

Fazul Rahman can only gather 5 people, they to his family members. His time is up.

Recommend 0
Nadir UK
Jul 29, 2019 01:41am

About time

Recommend 0
CN khan
Jul 29, 2019 01:43am

Accountability for IK govt is a must. Selected govts does not represent people, it only represents selection-board.

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 29, 2019 01:46am

Give him some portfolio he will be very happy.

Recommend 0
Prince Ahmed
Jul 29, 2019 01:46am

How the country will prosper when the opposition and the government fighting amongst themselves and not doing what they should be doing for the sake of theirs country. Protest after protest only ruining the country and going backward.

Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 29, 2019 01:46am

Just make him the Kashmir committee chairman

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jul 29, 2019 01:48am

Dying kicks of an old, incompetent and corrupt order.

Recommend 0
M.Arshad
Jul 29, 2019 02:01am

Does he know how much is a million people?

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jul 29, 2019 02:08am

Does the Mullah know the number of zeros in a million, more likely it will be square root of a millio

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Jul 29, 2019 02:14am

Forget million, he should be happy even if he 0.001 million attend his march. People are not cattle anymore and the game for these corrupt and bigots is over.

Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 29, 2019 02:22am

Maulana is delusional. It amazes me to see that there are people who actually follow him.

Recommend 0
Abdullah Shahid
Jul 29, 2019 02:30am

Attention seeker trying to remain relevant.

Recommend 0
Moth
Jul 29, 2019 02:34am

The biggest problem is what is inside the brain of masses. The price of keeping masses ignorant and illiterate is sometime very high. And that is what Pakistans leader did in last 70 years. They kept them illiterate and ignorant and the leader like Mulana sahib survive and thrive in that kind of environment. This problem is millions time more dangerious for the country as compared to the problem of corruption, incompetence, money laundering and nepotism. And we know that that cannot be fixed in one year or two. Good luck IK.

Recommend 0
Tammy
Jul 29, 2019 02:35am

Useless figure who didsnt have a clue about thr challanges facung the country.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Jul 29, 2019 02:41am

Here we go again. This Molana is badly hurt as he's out of the government for the first time and will do anything to stay in government so he can enjoy the perks. His time is over and no one will come out on the streets on his call. Only a few madrassah students with no brains and who blindly follow him.

Recommend 0
naqi
Jul 29, 2019 02:45am

Who? Does anyone even know this guy? Has he ever done anything for the country? What a joke.

Recommend 0
Asfand Siddiqui
Jul 29, 2019 02:52am

Just talk. He is going to do nothing.

Recommend 0
Reality check
Jul 29, 2019 02:56am

This Maulana has caused untold misery to the nation. I’m surprised he is still given airtime, when he really should be behind bars.

Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Jul 29, 2019 03:00am

Well let’s see if Pakistan will move ahead or go back to Middle Ages . We wish the country to move forward

Recommend 0
MONIER
Jul 29, 2019 03:02am

Maulana Fazal has a history of looking for halwa. PPP and PMLN provided him, PTI stopped it.

Recommend 0
Straight Talk
Jul 29, 2019 03:03am

This man spent 20 years on government expense living a lavish lifestyle while doing nothing, what exactly did he achieve while on the Kashmir committee? Let him march to Islamabad and beyond till he never returns.

Recommend 0
Auliya Farooq
Jul 29, 2019 03:07am

Maulana sahab should tolerate the PTI govt.just as we tolerated his good for nothing kashmir committee chairmanship for decades. Why should the PTI govt. Step down anyway? If the opposition is so capable why couldn't they sort out everything in the last 30 years or so? These people stayed in power one after the other

Recommend 0
Aman
Jul 29, 2019 03:12am

Go ahead no one cares!

Recommend 0
Ahmad Rafay Sherwani
Jul 29, 2019 03:17am

Get a life Mulana l

Recommend 0
programmingdrone
Jul 29, 2019 03:21am

The same guy who's father opposed the creation of Pakistan. A family corrupt to the gone.

Recommend 0
Khalid Pervez
Jul 29, 2019 03:23am

You and who's army will march to islamabad! Anyway am sure IK is shivering in his boots at the prospect of you marching to islamabad

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 29, 2019 03:23am

Why doesn't Maulana give his money to the poor. Why doesn't he speak about the corrupt, looters of this country. If they cared so much about the country they would have not looted it.

Get rid of these old politician who want to take the country backwards...How will a country survive if we don't pay taxes.

We are here today because of past policies and no vision for the country.

Retire Maulana.

Recommend 0
Vakar
Jul 29, 2019 03:29am

You will not be successful.

Recommend 0
shoaib
Jul 29, 2019 03:29am

A political move by Molana to challenge the government before NAB makes any move against him. Now if any corruption probe starts against him, he will term it as political vendetta.

Recommend 0
G
Jul 29, 2019 03:30am

Let’s see if Ik will give you container. It’s not democracy when non PTI do these.

Recommend 0
Shak
Jul 29, 2019 03:37am

This man is irrelevant, his march doesn't matter.

Recommend 0
Unclefunky
Jul 29, 2019 03:42am

yes, this is the way to do it.

Recommend 0
Abu Musa
Jul 29, 2019 03:43am

Why media gives this good for nothing man so much coverage is beyond me? How in the world is he going to get million people march when his entire party couldn’t get the 1% of million in votes?

Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 29, 2019 03:44am

Seriously

Recommend 0
helpless
Jul 29, 2019 03:47am

But you did not get a single seat. Can you prove that your elections were rigged? Once we establish that you and your candidates were rigged then we can have the others opened too. An election is a very expensive venture, can you pay for nationwide elections from your own pocket or do the poor people who are bearing the burden of maintaining you for the last 30 years have to pay for this election as well. Your power hunger and jealously is showing up loud and clear. Pakistan is in good hands and InshaAllah in a few years we must see good results.

Recommend 0
Ejaz Ahmed
Jul 29, 2019 03:56am

Maulana, you are irrelevant. Soon you will be in jail.

Recommend 0
Habib Canada
Jul 29, 2019 03:57am

Just ask him what he did when he was minister of Kashmir affairs for so many years.

Recommend 0
Hassan
Jul 29, 2019 04:01am

Did he not lose his seat

Recommend 0
Hassan
Jul 29, 2019 04:02am

Did he not lose his seat in the last elections.

Recommend 0
Javed Arshad
Jul 29, 2019 04:04am

What a con artist he is. First time out of power in a long long time behaving like fish out of water.

Recommend 0
saeeds
Jul 29, 2019 04:05am

Not a supporter of PTI government but supporter of democracy. Threat of long march ,strike and dharana , people screaming at street need to stop. Trust in democracy and I hope one day secular way will take us to better future.

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jul 29, 2019 04:11am

Totally an irrelevant person making desperate efforts to save his ill gotten wealth, also a pawn of other 2 so called major political parties(PMLN & PPP). He has no clue how Pakistan has re-set all the buttons that are not in favour anymore. You are already dumped for good; couldn’t win his own constituency.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jul 29, 2019 04:13am

Govt. Has to step down because I am not in power and corrupts are in jail.

Recommend 0
Enam
Jul 29, 2019 04:15am

Who cares

Recommend 0
JK
Jul 29, 2019 04:16am

This guy is piece of work. Has he returned all the Government vehicles he was driving?

Recommend 0
Sohail Subhani
Jul 29, 2019 04:17am

Maulana speaks very good Urdu. But politically he is very corrupt. He just wants to create unrest to polish his politics. Please give Imran Khan a chance to make the changes that he has promised and he is trying hard to keep those promises.

Recommend 0
TZK
Jul 29, 2019 04:21am

The Maulana has a point about austerity and I think the govt should subsidise essential food items for the poor. If middle classes are struggling to make ends meet what about the poor.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 29, 2019 04:22am

Cant wait to see fazul ur rehman behind bars

Recommend 0
Aussie
Jul 29, 2019 04:34am

Maulana hope you are not joking? Are you serious Looser

Recommend 0
Ranger
Jul 29, 2019 04:37am

Nice joke.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jul 29, 2019 04:39am

Call for new elections so that I can win. Maulana you will not win again.

Recommend 0
Truth Sayer
Jul 29, 2019 04:44am

JUIF chief - ur number is next to go to jail. U looted Pak and also harmed the Kashmir cause. U n ur party can't fool the people of Pak anymore. Ur anti state agenda has been exposed.

InshAllah u will face justice very soon n will go to jail for ur crimes against Pak

Recommend 0
Ghulam Haider
Jul 29, 2019 04:48am

Ehtisab is coming up that's why he is crying. Long live Imran Khan. Imran do not step back the whole nation stand behind you except those who are corrupt.

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Jul 29, 2019 04:53am

What a power hungry looser....

Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 29, 2019 04:58am

Why he cannot except his defeat. Time to jail him

Recommend 0
Syed D
Jul 29, 2019 05:00am

No shame at loosing his seat talking about million March, what a joke.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jul 29, 2019 05:06am

Looks like some is challenging the government.

Recommend 0
KhanRA
Jul 29, 2019 05:06am

They can’t win by numbers in the streets. They can only win by numbers at the polls. Pakistan cannot be held hostage to this sort of madness.

Recommend 0
Aslam
Jul 29, 2019 05:07am

Let the game start!

Recommend 0
Dr. Rafiq Khan
Jul 29, 2019 05:22am

Good chance for encounter

Recommend 0
Dr Ibrahim
Jul 29, 2019 05:26am

This is a pie in the sky, ultimatum.

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 29, 2019 05:33am

Is he serious that by holding a million march rally threat if not needed, Maulana may topple a democratically elected govt.? It is a fact that there is always a double standard in protest by religiopolitical parties in Pakistan.. Something is different for common people who should dare to ask questions, & further, for a minority, protesting by showing their street power. Protest in and by religiopolitical parties promoting their ulterior motives is never deemed legitimate, never deemed worthy of engagement. It seems that they have simply have not earned their grievance which is based upon political point scoring, therefore, their grievance is illegitimate – as such they do not deserve sympathy or, ultimately, any attention.

These minority leaders who participated in the democratic process & lost, will try everything possible under the sun to show their relevancy. Let us hope that govt. seeing an ominous trap will not overreact to such unsubstantiated threat & deal with it as per law

Recommend 0
manjeet kocchar
Jul 29, 2019 05:46am

With or without containers?

Recommend 0
Lal Kabutar
Jul 29, 2019 05:50am

JUI-F on the path to self destruction. It's time for Maulana to be given accommodation in Jail without water

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jul 29, 2019 06:06am

Now NAB will arrest rehman very soon like ex pm as in dummies cases

Recommend 0
Honest Opinion
Jul 29, 2019 06:06am

You have right to peaceful protest but any illegal gathering and being a hurdle in the government writ should not be allowed to any political party. We must say NO to the politics of agitation, black mail and lawlessness.

Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Jul 29, 2019 06:15am

Shabbar Zaidi If FBR should also all require NIC # for any donations above Rs 10,000 received by Religious organizations, Madaris, Social Welfare organizations to make tax defaulters harder to give donations. Maulana Sahab should also drive campaign to declare the tax defaulters, or Illegal money can’t be donated to any religious organization to end corruption. If will be a blessing to end bribery for in the society.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jul 29, 2019 06:29am

Imran Khan getting a taste of his own medicine if this rally happens. Will he ban it like Maryam's?

Recommend 0
Asm
Jul 29, 2019 06:34am

Put him in Jail

Recommend 0
HisMaster'sVoice
Jul 29, 2019 06:39am

I am all for protest against the utter failure of Pti and its broken promises. But self proclaimed Maulana is part of the problem himself, a beneficiary of the whole system designed to keep civilians in check.

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Jul 29, 2019 06:40am

the empire strikes back?

Recommend 0
Uk
Jul 29, 2019 06:42am

Welcome to Naya Pakistan. Now will NAB will start inquiries against Maulana

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Jul 29, 2019 06:46am

Maulana needs to accept the fact that his time is over.

Recommend 0
Mobi
Jul 29, 2019 06:47am

What a Crook Fazlur Rehman is.....does not want to pay taxes...

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 29, 2019 06:51am

Now Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be framed.

Recommend 0
SM Riaz
Jul 29, 2019 06:55am

"Minion March", he is not ashamed to bring along Madarssa students for political gatherings!

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jul 29, 2019 06:56am

Shame on you so called Maulana Fazlur Rehman....

Recommend 0
Dawn
Jul 29, 2019 07:04am

Make him march straight to a jail around there.

Recommend 0
Luke
Jul 29, 2019 07:08am

This man should be arrested

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 29, 2019 07:11am

Mullah Fazl is begging the government to arrest him but he will not get that satisfaction instead he will be completely ignored as always, his party MMA doesn't exist anymore, he is all alone now.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 29, 2019 07:17am

People like him is y pakistan is in this position. He is not even an elected member.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Jul 29, 2019 07:20am

Great leader great speech

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 29, 2019 07:22am

This guy doesn't even have enough followers to fill a van, where is he going to find a million protesters? And you(WE) didn't free Pakistan from the British, the founders did, with their hard word, with their plan to work for the people, not a party. Go away Fazl Ul Rehman, you are a no body in the political arena.

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Jul 29, 2019 07:22am

Our nation has had enough of Fazl. It is high time we check his corruption and lock him up for good.

Recommend 0
MA
Jul 29, 2019 07:30am

Wish Imran Khan had brought some relaxation to the nation.

Recommend 0
Anon
Jul 29, 2019 07:30am

IK policies are hurting small traders and middle/lower class families but in the long run it will be benefit nation as whole.atleast he is trying to fix economy unlike opposition

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 29, 2019 07:38am

This guy is way out of control; threatening; dangerous; foolhardy...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Mahmood Chisti
Jul 29, 2019 07:41am

NAB will come after him now.

Recommend 0
Harris M
Jul 29, 2019 07:41am

@Syed A. Mateen, Sir, with all due respect you are delusional

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jul 29, 2019 07:44am

Now from where he comes ? And why ?, like any people can treat government to step down ? Is it a joke or sometime ?

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jul 29, 2019 07:47am

From where he comes and why ?? Just to get media attention. Like any lay man come on media and treat to Govt to step down from their positions?? He must be joking...

Recommend 0
AL
Jul 29, 2019 08:05am

doesn't look like he can walk a million millimeters, let alone miles

Recommend 0
MA
Jul 29, 2019 08:17am

Well by looking at recent rallys of his, should not take him light.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Jul 29, 2019 08:21am

Delusional..

Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Jul 29, 2019 08:29am

Empty pots make more noises

Recommend 0
josef
Jul 29, 2019 08:30am

this jali mowlana, who is just a toothless tiger, should be put away for good. he is only of nuisance value!

Recommend 0
Dr. Faazil Ahmed
Jul 29, 2019 08:44am

I will definitely participate Maulana sahab. At least someone has the guts to call out to the incompetent government.

Recommend 0
Syed Mukarram
Jul 29, 2019 08:59am

The Maulana needs to get his head examined.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 29, 2019 09:11am

Air-conditioned House car is ready for his long grueling March to Islamabad. All his members will be walking outside the car, all 5 of them and the million will come 'later',time yet to be determined.

Recommend 0
osman Goni
Jul 29, 2019 09:37am

Mowlavi Saab why it requires?Why step down?Work together fo greater interest of your country.

Recommend 0
osman Goni
Jul 29, 2019 09:41am

Moulavi sahib why it requires? Why step down?Please work together for the great interest of your country!

Recommend 0
IndianObserver
Jul 29, 2019 09:48am

IK must be doing something right and good to attract opposition from this Maulana.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 29, 2019 09:49am

Why in August, Economy is ruined daily by this Government, If we wait than economy will be ruined further. Whole economic wheel is at stand still situation.

Recommend 0
Mkm
Jul 29, 2019 10:02am

@Faraz, well said ! InshaaAllah

Recommend 0
Qazi
Jul 29, 2019 10:03am

This man is not a religious leader. He is an opportunist and a thug.Anybody interfering with law and order in the name of democracy should be put in jail and he should be the first

Recommend 0
Qazi
Jul 29, 2019 10:04am

All the million will be brought from his madrassas. How shameful is that

Recommend 0
Mkm
Jul 29, 2019 10:07am

Can anyone name one single achievement or contribution by this man towards Pakistan? Any one single great result he has given Pakistan ???? forever been on the ruling side..... must have done something ?????

Recommend 0
Mahmood Chisti
Jul 29, 2019 10:12am

Contrary to what the minions think this guy has many followers civilian and military he needs to be got under control if PPP and PML join him we could have a real destabilizing force, the duly elected PTI needs to finish their term as they have done all the hard work things will begin to get better it would be sad to see everything fall apart.

Recommend 0
Omar
Jul 29, 2019 10:14am

This Maulana, along with PPP, and PML will ruin the country. They have looted the country, and their only interest is themselves, and they still want to continue to loot it.

Recommend 0
Lodhia Ebrahim
Jul 29, 2019 10:21am

@Fastrack, Nice one, fits the bill!!

Recommend 0
Sayyid
Jul 29, 2019 10:24am

Sure do it & law will activate.

Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Jul 29, 2019 10:33am

@Ahmad Rafay Sherwani, I think he should get LIFE in jail.

Recommend 0
Well Wisher
Jul 29, 2019 10:49am

Why these mullahs are out there to disturb democratically elected govt again and again. Earlier it was PML-N govt with active connivance with PTI and now this after Just one year. Let the people of Pakistan decide the fate of the govt via elections not by mullahs. Last such disruption brought down the economy of Pakistan and was unjustly blamed on Sharif govt. Now they are bent on repeating the same with IK govt. Their has to be a realisation that ultimately people of Pakistan pay for this kind of misadventures by pushing back the economic development for years.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 29, 2019 10:52am

@Intelligent Nawab, thats why there was no media coverage by govt.

Recommend 0

