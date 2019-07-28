FixIt founder Alamgir Khan arrested, booked by police after clash with PPP workers
Alamgir Khan, the founder of the #FixIt campaign and a National Assembly member who belongs to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, was arrested by the police on Sunday in Karachi after he tried to hold a protest outside the residence of Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani.
Frere police officer, Shahid Amin, told Dawn that the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the legislator and 38 other persons over charges of riots, attack on police and injuring the officers.
Amin added that the case has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 337(A)(i), 353, and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The incident took place when Khan and his supporters clashed with PPP workers as the former moved towards Ghani's house to hold a demonstration against "water and sewerage issues" faced by Karachi. Police intervened after matters escalated and, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal, were "compelled" to resort to a baton charge.
According to the executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemin Jamali, two police officers — a DSP and SHO from Preedy station — and five civilians were brought in for treatment at the hospital. All were discharged after being administered first medical aid.
The DIG South contended that the activists had announced that they would hold a protest outside the minister's residence when the "designated" place for press conferences and demonstrations was the Karachi Press Club. He further said that the police had reports that the protesters planned to throw garbage outside the minister's house.
Saqib Awan, an activist who is part of the FixIt movement, claimed that the PPP workers attacked the protesters with sticks when the latter were headed towards Ghani's house. Awan also accused the police of "joining hands" with the PPP workers and behaving in a partisan manner. Kharal denied the accusation of being partisan and said that PPP workers were also among the arrested.
Awan told Dawn that FixIt activists had announced "two or three days ago" that they would hold a protest outside the minister's house over problems pertaining to water and sewerage in the city because, despite being the chairman of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Ghani had not made any efforts to address water-related problems.
Awan alleged that PPP workers and police had "laid a siege" around the minister's house in order to deter protesters. He further claimed that the PPP workers had attacked the demonstrators without provocation.
Meanwhile, Ghani, in a conversation with the media, said: "We have not stopped anyone from holding a protest as it is the right of every political worker but hooliganism will not be tolerated."
He claimed that eight PPP workers were injured and nine were arrested.
Later that evening, Ghani visited Defence police station where the PPP workers were being held and expressed solidarity with them.
"Political workers are never ones to fear being jailed. The way the workers have been wrongfully detained will not dampen our spirits," he vowed.
He said that he will approach the courts for the release of the workers.
Comments (16)
Publicity stunt to grab a place in the cabinet....... Indeed a bad one
Going to someone's residence to protest must not be tolerated. Family home is a safe and sacred place and must be respected. If you don't like that guy vite him out, go to court and protest legally but attacking home can not be an option.
Can the minister Mr. Ghani tell us as to what has he done up to now to solve the Karachi water and sewage problems?
If you don't get response for the basic rights the basic issuses, water and sewerage than only option left go to court and issue notice. Blocking Road and Protesting outside the home of the minister is not the right way
Drama
I didn’t know Alamgir was MNA?
Sooner or later the Sindh Government needs to get fixed.
@Sane One, - the whole city is fighting for water. There have been brawls in apartment buildings over water distribution. Their families are disturbed too.
The issue of pending garbage in various vicinities of Karachi is not a new one and despite reminding to concerned authorities including the PPP minister of local govt. only lip service has been provided instead of doing and getting garbage cleaned and dumped at designated places out side city area.
Met office have already announced that rains will start some time in a day or so but the garbage which is dumped after the last years rain fall was ended was never picked by KMC department.
Despite repeated reminders the concerned citizens have gone to protest outside the house of the local government minister when their voice was not heared at the highest level of government of Sindh.
It is a normal practice that people sitting at the helm of affairs make big claims but do not honour their commitment.
This very issue of commitment is also attached with the people who are reluctant to pay taxes as they know it very well that govt. after collecting taxes don't do any thing for them.
Why did they release him ? Please keep him inside the jail !
Is this the ruling part's MNA?
Karachi is a city of more than 20 million people managed,administered,funded,secured,represented by outsiders.It is time that the City must be self ruled under the Local government.
Production order?
The problem is not Saeed Ghani. The problem is US. WE dont want to pay any taxes. And then we expect Saeed Ghani to FixIt?
Alamgir's struggle should not be against Saeed Ghani and the others in charge of municipal issues. It should be against those people who are not paying their fair share of taxes, which is probably 99% of us. But clearly he is not going to do that because that is not going to buy him popularity.
@NK, "Sooner or later the Sindh Government needs to get fixed" No. Sooner of later WE need to get fixed and start paying our fair share of taxes.