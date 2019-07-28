DAWN.COM

Pakistan to restrict number of visas issued to Afghan citizens

Naveed SiddiquiJuly 28, 2019

Spokesperson of Pakistan's embassy in Kabul says visas will only be issued to patients, women, elderly and businessmen. — Reuters/File
Pakistan will restrict the number of visas issued to Afghan nationals, the spokesperson of the embassy in Kabul said on Sunday.

Visas will now only be issued to patients, the elderly, women and businessmen, the embassy spokesperson said.

The decision has been taken due to a "gang of con men" that harasses and extorts money from visa applicants to grant them access to the embassy's consular section, he explained. Members of the group carry around sticks in their hands and have the support of the police, he said, adding that the police does not take action against the conmen.

The spokesperson said that the regular visa service will not be restored until Afghan authorities deal with the group.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 28, 2019 06:02pm

As per the existing ground reality since 1979, most of Afghans don't need any visa to enter or live in their brotherly neighboring country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

