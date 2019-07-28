DAWN.COM

July 28, 2019

Pakistan to restore visa services for Afghan nationals

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comUpdated July 28, 2019

Spokesperson of Pakistan's embassy in Kabul says visas will only be issued to patients, women, elderly and businessmen. — Reuters/File
Pakistan's embassy in Kabul announced on Sunday that it will resume routine consular services from tomorrow after Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idress Zaman assured that a gang of con men operating in the premises will be "immediately busted".

Earlier today, the embassy had issued a press release, saying that visas issued to Afghan nationals will be restricted and will only be issued to patients, the elderly, women and businessmen.

The step was taken due to a "gang" of con men that harassed and extorted money from visa applicants to grant them access to the embassy's consular section, the statement said. According to Radio Pakistan, the members of the group carried around sticks in their hands and had the support of the police.

The embassy said that regular visa service will not be restored until Afghan authorities deal with the group.

Another press release was issued later today that announced that the decision had been reversed after a meeting between Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idress Zaman and Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan.

Zaman assured Khan that the authorities will take action against the group that was involved in harassing and extorting money from visa applicants. Zaman further said that a "full inquiry will be conducted and necessary measures will be put in place to prevent such criminals from operating near and about the embassy premises", the press statement read.

Comments (6)

Alih
Jul 28, 2019 05:50pm

Don’t restrict them, don’t give them at all. Enough of this hospitality and brotherly country.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 28, 2019 06:02pm

As per the existing ground reality since 1979, most of Afghans don't need any visa to enter or live in their brotherly neighboring country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Sajjad Memon
Jul 28, 2019 06:18pm

Let them goto India through Air corridor. They are welcomed there.

Samir
Jul 28, 2019 06:28pm

Yes it's the correct decision by a strong government.

Asif A. Shah
Jul 28, 2019 06:44pm

I support all measures to alleviate the sufferings of Afghan people.

Imran khan (Mardan)
Jul 28, 2019 07:07pm

Don’t just restrict them , ban them all from entering Pakistan except the genuine patients coming for treatment.

