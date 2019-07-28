No lawsuit against British publication by Shehbaz: SAPM Akbar
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday claimed that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had not initiated a case against British publication The Mail on Sunday and online news site Mail Online about an article published on July 14.
Akbar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, recalled that Sharif had issued a formal legal complaint against the publication and had deemed the "gravely defamatory" news report to be part of a politically motivated campaign against him.
Akbar claimed that the complaint issued via London-based legal firm Carter-Ruck Solicitors did not refute any specific allegation made against Sharif, nor did it say that a case had been filed against the publication.
Akbar added that the journalist behind the report, David Rose, is sticking to his story, and also shared a tweet from him dated July 26:
According to Akbar, although the complaint stated that the article did not include Sharif's version, it included his son's version and his office had also been contacted.
He said the complaint stated that reporting the story had not been in the public's interest. "How was it not in public interest?" Akbar asked, adding that this statement required clarification.
Akbar said that nowhere in the four-page complaint were the allegations in the article denied. "Not one word in the story [was] refuted," he asserted.
"According to Sharif's own law firm, no case has been initiated [against the British publication] as yet," Akbar said. "They complained to the Mail on Sunday saying, [...] 'We are thinking of filing a case against you.' This is not a lawsuit. Going to court is [initiating a lawsuit]."
"If you are in the right, why not go to court?" Akbar asked.
The PM's special assistant challenged Sharif to make his letter of complaint public despite its status as privileged communication.
Read: Shehbaz to file suit against The Mail, PM Imran for 'fabricated and misleading story'
Earlier, following the publication of the article, Akbar seemed willing to appear against Sharif in a London court. "In that court, I will [produce evidence] of every TT (telegraphic transfer) made by you; how kick backs were sent from here; how money was transferred through hundi and hawala." he had said.
Today, the premier's special assistant recalled his earlier statements, adding: "I can reveal 50-100 times more things [about Sharif's alleged embezzlement] than this story, come to court."
"I am feeling left out. You sent a legal notice to the Mail, send me one too. I have packed my suitcase and I'm ready to appear in court in London, where you likely won't go, and I will stand there and tell the truth about what you've done," he said.
The premier's special assistant also said that Sharif had vowed to take him to court. After publication of the report, the premier's aide had asked the PML-N leader not to back away from his "promise" of filing a case against him.
Alleged embezzlement in earthquake aid
The story published earlier this month claimed that Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab, had embezzled funds provided by UK's Department for International Development (DFID) for the rehabilitation of the 2005 earthquake.
It quoted Assets Recovery Unit Chief Shahzad Akbar and a few other individuals — none of whom were in an official position.
The story was quickly refuted by the PML-N and the party had insisted that it was published "on the behest of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan".
It was also rejected by DFID, that said the body's "robust systems protected UK taxpayers from fraud".
PTI has nothing to do with the well being of any Pakistani citizen. They are just obsessed with the opposition and nothing else. All of the press conferences are also based on such issues. The PTI ministers has nothing else to offer. It is easy to bash political opponents in air conditioned drawing rooms, rather than doing anything on the ground.
S Sharif won't go to court
@Malik-Saab so basically PTI should "grow ip" and simply forget the billions of dollars that these thugs blundered... maybe PTI should also grow up and ignore the systematic destruction of national institutions that these guys carried out.
It is essential to recover money for the improvement of Pak economy. Looters are insisting on letting accountability go. But this is most important thing to create fear in thieves not to plunder again and give back stolen dollars.
The looted money needs to be brought back to the country and spent for those it was meant to be for. The properties of Sharifs in UK and Dubai must be sold and put in national treasury.
@Malik Saab, Really? This is what you want? The corrupt to be left alone? What strange logic.
@Malik Saab, Saying that Pti is obsessed with the opposition is like saying the law is obsessed with criminals, the problem is that by now everyone of these looting criminals should be behind bars and have paid back all the billions they stole.
@Malik Saab, Did you say the same thing when Shahbaz Sharif prodvides disinformation that he started legal proceedings. This is simply setting the record state.
I don't think Shabaz Sharif will sue either 'Daily Mail' newspaper or Shazad Akbar in British courts, because, he knows that he doesn't have any counter evidence to challenge claimed allegations against him. Simply, he is in deep waters and have been badly exposed through his corrupt practices and money laundering techniques. This is why it is did that 'you reap what you sow'.
@Malik Saab you are diverting off the topic. Sharif brothers didn't even spare charity money.
PMLN is worry about case against IK & Shahzad Akbar.
@Malik Saab, nothing to be obsessed about, criminals must be punished otherwise they will come back again like cancer cells.
Sahbaz Sahrif had denied these charges. As per him he is going to file defamation suit against the paper. This is very nice and hopefully Sahbaz Sahrif will bring culprit in the court. In future no body will dare to bring false charges against him. In my opinion he will overtake his brother Nawaz Sahrif who number of time claimed that he had all the proof for properties highlighted in Panama leaks but never any such proof was given. Unfortunately he could not give money trail.